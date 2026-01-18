Indore Water Crisis: Shubman Gill Buys Rs 3,00,000 Water Purifier For Team Amid Health Scare; Virat Arrives In City With Imported Bottles - WATCH

India’s captain Shubman Gill has taken extraordinary measures to protect the national squad ahead of the third and final One Day International against New Zealand. With Indore currently facing a severe water contamination crisis that has resulted in a deadly diarrhoea outbreak claiming at least 15 lives, the captain is leaving no room for error regarding the team's health and safety.

Proactive Health Precautions

According to a report from Dainik Bhaskar, Gill personally arranged for the installation of a high end water purification system valued at approximately ₹3 lakh. This high tech machine was brought in to guarantee that every player has access to safe drinking water throughout their stay in the city. While the equipment is now on site, hotel staff have noted that they possess limited technical knowledge regarding its specific advanced technology and operational requirements.

Specialized Dietary Management

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has complemented these safety measures by deploying a specialized chef to oversee the players' nutritional intake. The management is reportedly monitoring every meal to prevent any foodborne illnesses.

The dietary preferences of the senior players are being strictly managed. Virat Kohli’s meals are centered around soup, South Indian cuisine, and grilled green vegetables. Captain Shubman Gill adheres to a regimen of soup, raita, lentils, green vegetables, and boiled eggs. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s diet consists of a balanced mix of fruit, yoghurt, vegetables, cheese, soup, salad, rice, and lentils.

Match Context and Tactical Concerns

While health is the immediate priority, the team faces significant tactical challenges on the field. The Indian bowling unit, particularly the spinners, has struggled for penetration in the first two matches. Kuldeep Yadav has come under scrutiny as New Zealand’s batters, spearheaded by Daryl Mitchell, have handled his variations with ease.

The upcoming match at Holkar Stadium presents a unique challenge due to its batting friendly surface and relatively short boundaries. Indian bowlers will need to prioritize discipline over experimental variations to level the playing field against a confident New Zealand middle order.

Historical Dominance at Holkar Stadium

Despite the current health and tactical hurdles, India maintains a flawless historical record at the Holkar Stadium. The national side has emerged victorious in all five previous ODIs played at this venue:

2006 and 2008: Victories against England

2011: Victory against West Indies

2015: Victory against South Africa

2017: Victory against Australia

Preparation for the decider has seen varying approaches from both camps. While the Indian squad opted to skip their practice session on Friday to rest, the New Zealand team utilized an optional training session to further acclimatize to the local conditions.