INDW vs AUSW: Why Harmanpreet Kaur led Team India Will Wear Pink Jersey In 3rd ODI

The Indian women’s cricket team will take the field in a special pink jersey on Saturday, September 20, for the third and final ODI against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This initiative aims to spread awareness about breast cancer, giving the match a greater sense of purpose alongside its sporting intensity. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced the gesture through a video released on social media. In the clip, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was seen alongside Pratika Rawal and Sneh Rana, all dressed in the all-pink kit. Confirming the plan, the BCCI captioned its post: “#TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness.”

Cricket’s link with this cause is not new. South Africa’s men’s team has been a long-time flagbearer of the “Pink Day” tradition in Johannesburg, while in the Indian Premier League, franchises such as Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have also turned out in pink kits to highlight cancer awareness campaigns.

India targets series win

Beyond the symbolism of the jersey, the contest itself carries immense importance. With the series tied at 1-1, India now has the opportunity to script history by winning its first-ever bilateral ODI series against Australia. Such a victory would mark a milestone moment for the women’s team and serve as a significant confidence boost ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

ODI Women's WC

The ODI World Cup for women begins on September 30 in Guwahati, making this clash India’s last competitive fixture before the global tournament. Across this series, India’s bowlers and top-order batters have shown promise, but the middle order remains a concern, having yet to click collectively. A strong display in Delhi could instill the belief Harmanpreet Kaur’s side needs to challenge for the world title. Australia, meanwhile, remain motivated to reassert their dominance. As current world champions, they will seek to close out the series with authority, using their depth and experience to deny India a famous breakthrough on home soil.

With both pride and progress on the line, the third ODI promises intensity on the field and inspiration off it. For India’s players, the pink jerseys will not only stand as a symbol of solidarity with a vital social cause, but also of their determination to achieve an unprecedented series win at the threshold of a World Cup campaign.

IND-W vs AUS-W Squads

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis (in place of Jemimah Rodrigues), Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.