In a pulsating start to the three-match ODI series, India’s women’s cricket team edged out England by four wickets at The Rose Bowl, thanks to a composed half-century by Deepti Sharma and a standout all-round performance from Sneh Rana. The visitors now lead the series 1-0, with momentum firmly on their side.

Kranti Goud, Sneh Rana Rock England Early

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, England found themselves in immediate trouble as 21-year-old Indian pacer Kranti Goud made early inroads. Goud bowled with venom and swing, claiming the scalps of Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones inside the first four overs. Her delivery to dismiss Jones—a wobble-seam ball that jagged back to crash into the stumps—will go down as one of the most exciting deliveries of the match.

Despite the shaky start at 20/2, England found stability in a 71-run partnership between Emma Lamb (39) and skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (41). Just as the hosts seemed to be recovering, Sneh Rana, returning to the ODI fold, turned the tide again. She dismissed both set batters in quick succession, leaving England reeling at 97/4.

Dunkley and Davidson-Richards Rescue Hosts

Sophia Dunkley (83 off 92) and Alice Davidson-Richards (53 off 73) then orchestrated a rescue act with a 106-run stand for the fifth wicket. Dunkley’s knock was laced with nine boundaries, while Davidson-Richards offered steady support. The duo was, however, aided by lapses in the field as India dropped two crucial catches—missed opportunities that allowed England to reach a respectable 258/6 in 50 overs.

Rana returned figures of 2/31 from her 10 overs, while Goud picked 2/55. Amanjot Kaur and Shree Charani chipped in with a wicket apiece.

India’s Chase Wobbles Before Deepti’s Calm Anchors Victory

Chasing 259, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana (28) and Pratika Rawal (36) laid a strong platform with a 48-run stand. Rawal then combined with Harleen Deol (27) to take the total past 90. But England bounced back with quick wickets, reducing India to 124/4 and shifting the momentum.

With pressure mounting, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma stepped up. Jemimah played with fluency, striking 48 in 54 balls, while Deepti provided the calm presence at the crease. The duo stitched a crucial 90-run partnership, slowly but surely putting India back on course.

Deepti Delivers Knock of Class and Composure

In what turned out to be a match-defining innings, Deepti Sharma stayed unbeaten on 62 off 64 balls, showcasing nerves of steel. Her six over midwicket—a rare maximum in the match—epitomized her confidence and control. Even after Jemimah’s dismissal and the fall of Richa Ghosh, Deepti, alongside Amanjot Kaur (20* off 14), guided India home with 10 balls to spare.

Charlie Dean (2/52) was England’s best bowler on the night, while Ecclestone, Kate Cross, and Lauren Filer took a wicket each.

Turning Points & Tactical Brilliance

Goud’s double strike in the powerplay gave India early control.

Rana’s dual breakthroughs broke the backbone of England’s middle-order.

Dropped catches nearly cost India dearly but were overshadowed by a composed run-chase.

Deepti’s maturity and game sense, especially against England’s spinners, turned the game decisively in India’s favor.

What’s Next?

With this win, India have not only taken the lead in the ODI series but also laid down a strong marker in overseas conditions. England will need to regroup quickly ahead of the second ODI if they hope to level the series.