/INDW vs PAKW: Pakistan bowled out for 55, suffer lowest-ever T20I score in history

Pakistan Women were bowled out for just 55 runs in 18.1 overs against India in their Women’s Asia Cup clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The total is now Pakistan Women’s lowest-ever all-out score in T20I cricket, surpassing their previous lowest of 56 against New Zealand in Dubai in 2024.
India’s bowlers completely dominated the Pakistan batting lineup after Fatima Sana opted to bat first. Pakistan struggled to build partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals before being dismissed for 55.
Shree Charani and Prema Rawat were the standout performers with three wickets each, as India’s bowling attack ran through the Pakistan batting order. Pakistan’s collapse was particularly severe after they moved from 27/0 to 35/6, leaving them with little chance of recovering to a competitive total.
55 vs India Women, Dubai, 2026
56 vs New Zealand Women, Dubai, 2024
60 vs England Women, Taunton, 2009
63 vs India Women, Guangzhou, 2012
65 vs West Indies Women, St Andrew's, 2011
72 vs Sri Lanka Women, Colombo (NCC), 2018
The 55-run total also features among the lowest all-out totals against India Women in T20I cricket.
27 - Malaysia Women, Kuala Lumpur, 2018
37 - Thailand Women, Sylhet, 2022
51 - Bangladesh Women, Hangzhou, 2023
54 - Bangladesh Women, Bangkok, 2016
55 - Pakistan Women, Dubai, 2026
56 - Hong Kong Women, Dubai, 2026
Pakistan’s 55 is therefore their lowest-ever all-out total in T20Is, while it ranks as the fifth-lowest all-out total against India Women in the format. India now need 56 runs to win.
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