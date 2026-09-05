Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /INDW vs PAKW: Pakistan bowled out for 55, suffer lowest-ever T20I score in history

INDW vs PAKW: Pakistan bowled out for 55, suffer lowest-ever T20I score in history

Pakistan Women were bowled out for just 55 runs in 18.1 overs against India in their Women’s Asia Cup clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
INDW vs PAKW: Pakistan bowled out for 55, suffer lowest-ever T20I score in history
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
INDW vs PAKW: Pakistan bowled out for 55, suffer lowest-ever T20I score in history
2
3
4
5