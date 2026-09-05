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INDW vs PAKW: Pakistan women opt to bat first against India in Asia cup clash

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the Group A clash of the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are unchanged from their respective last clashes in the continental event. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 08:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
INDW vs PAKW: Pakistan women opt to bat first against India in Asia cup clash
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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