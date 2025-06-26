'Inhone Hamara 19 November Kharab Kiya Tha': Rohit Sharma Reveals Dressing Room Conversation Against Australia In T20 World Cup

India's ODI Skipper Rohit Sharma revealed how badly India wanted to knock out Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 as everyone in the dressing room was seeking a revenge for the loss that Australia gave to the side and the countrymen on 19 November 2023 winning ODI World Cup 2023 at India from the jaws of Sharma led team. Notably, India who were undefeated in the tournament lost the final game by 6 wickets. Travis Head's brilliant century gave India no chance to defend the meagre total they posted and it proved to be a scar that none Indian cricket fan would be able to move on with.

India gave a befitting repy to the kangaroos knocking them out of the T20 World Cup 2024 race defeating them in their final Super 8 match. The game was a do or die fixture for the Aussies to make it to top four as they previously suffered an upset losing against Afghanistan and loss against India would close all their doors. Rohit Sharma played his life's best T20 knock starring flurry of fours and gigantic sixes attacking the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. He scored a magnificent 92 and the innings proved to be a game changer. Australia were knocked out of the tournament.

Rohit while talking to Star Sports/Jio Hotsar on their special show "Champions Wali Feeling Phir Se" reliving the T20 World Cup 2024 spoke how they discussed the scenarios in dressing room eying revenge.

"Australia had ruined our and the whole country's November 19 in the ODI WC Final, so we should also give them a gift. These kinds of things were talked about in the dressing room. We had it in our minds that if we win this match, Australia will be out of this T20 World Cup," said Rohit in the interview with Star Sports.

India Eventually defeated England in the Semi-Final and then the Proteas in the Final ending their 11 year ICC Trophy drought. India won their first ICC Trophy under Rohit and then later also won the Champions Trophy 2025.