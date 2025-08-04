‘Injection Liya Tha?’ – Shubman Gill’s Stump Mic Moment with Akash Deep Goes Viral During Oval Test Thriller

In a moment that captured the grit, desperation, and raw intensity of Test cricket, India captain Shubman Gill was caught on the stump mic asking returning pacer Akash Deep, “Injection liya tha kya?” (Did you take the injection?). This short, off-the-cuff query revealed far more than it seemed — it highlighted India’s growing injury concerns and the sheer effort its bowlers were putting in to keep the five-match series alive.

Akash Deep’s Grit Amid Groin Trouble and Shin Knock

Back in the playing XI after missing the fourth Test at Old Trafford due to a groin niggle, Akash Deep was once again seen in discomfort during the fourth day of the Oval Test. A powerful drive from Harry Brook struck him flush on the shin, further compounding his pain. Yet, the Bengal pacer kept pushing through, clocking in 20 overs in a high-stakes innings that saw England chasing 374 for a historic win.

While not at full fitness, Akash Deep delivered when it mattered, breaking the 195-run partnership between Brook and Root by dismissing the former. Brook’s 111 off 98 balls was a counter-attacking masterclass, laced with 15 boundaries and moments of audacious strokeplay, but Akash Deep’s resilience delivered the much-needed breakthrough.

Shubman Gill’s Stump Mic Moment Goes Viral

Gill’s now-viral stump mic moment came during the peak of England’s batting dominance. As Root and Brook continued their onslaught, India’s captain was visibly running out of options. With his pace trio running on fumes and the spinners unable to create pressure, Gill looked toward a visibly struggling Akash Deep for one more spell of inspiration.

“Injection liya tha kya?” he asked, in a tone that blended concern and urgency. The clip has since made the rounds on social media, symbolizing the high-stakes nature of the game and the emotional investment of players even in the smallest moments.

Brook-Root Stand Puts India Under Pressure

England ended Day 4 at 339/7, needing just 35 more runs for a famous win. The 195-run stand between Harry Brook and Joe Root (119) turned the tide firmly in England’s favor. While India began the day with hope, their bowlers found little assistance from an aging ball on a relatively docile pitch.

Brook’s century was his second of the series and arguably his most important in Test whites, showing immense composure under pressure. Root, the ever-reliable anchor, brought his wealth of experience into play with a masterclass in patience and precision.

Indian Pacers Leave It All on the Field

The story of India’s bowling was one of sheer endurance. Mohammed Siraj bowled a staggering 26 overs, including relentless spells across two sessions. Prasidh Krishna was equally persistent, clocking 23 overs and picking up key wickets of Jacob Bethell and Joe Root in quick succession late in the day to keep the contest alive.

Akash Deep, despite his injury worries, ran in hard for 20 overs, contributing not just a key wicket but also valuable control when the game threatened to spiral out of India’s grasp.

Spinners Struggle to Make Impact

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were largely ineffective, partly due to the pitch offering minimal turn and partly due to limited spells. Between them, they bowled just six overs in the second innings, a telling sign of India’s over-reliance on pace despite wearing conditions.