'Injuries, transition, really happy': CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad brushes off IPL 2026 disappointment despite playoff miss after GT loss

Despite opening the season with a string of injuries and three consecutive losses, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) managed to keep their playoff hopes alive right up to their final league fixture of IPL 2026, a game they ultimately lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 89 runs on Thursday. CSK concluded the season with six wins and eight defeats across 14 matches. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed pride in his side's resilience throughout what he described as a transitional period for the franchise.

Slow Start and Injury Setbacks Derail CSK's Campaign

Gaikwad admitted the difficult beginning to the campaign proved challenging for the team. After losing their opening three matches, CSK slowly rebuilt momentum and found stability with combinations that began delivering results. However, injuries once again disrupted their progress. Gaikwad pointed to the absence of seam-bowling allrounders Jamie Overton and Ramakrishna Ghosh as a major factor behind their struggles late in the season. CSK had won six out of eight matches during the middle phase of the tournament before ending the campaign with three straight defeats.

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"Well, tough season to start, especially the hat-trick of losses, and then after that, once we found that momentum, obviously we found guys playing at the right spot, the right combination, everything started working," Gaikwad said.

"And then, a couple of injuries again and again didn't really help much, especially missing out Jamie and another allrounder in Ramakrishna Ghosh, kind of unsettled our playing 12. We were always playing a batter short or playing a bowler short in the last three games we played."

Gaikwad Proud of CSK's Fight During Transition Phase

The CSK captain also emphasized that the franchise is currently going through a transition period, with several younger players gaining exposure at the highest level.

According to Gaikwad, many outside the setup underestimate just how inexperienced the squad remains, particularly in a competition as demanding as the IPL.

"Not many people actually buy the fact that we are a young team, we are in a transition phase, and [we don't have] a lot of players who are experienced enough, especially in the toughest competition," he said.

"But given the fact that [we have] eight to 10 players who have played just below 20 games, it's good to have that exposure for them, especially this year. We got to know what are the areas we are lacking [in], but still, to get those six wins and a couple of great wins as well, I'm really proud of the unit."

Young CSK Core Offers Hope for the Future

CSK have traditionally built success around experienced campaigners, but IPL 2026 marked a clear evolution in approach as younger players were handed greater responsibility. Gaikwad highlighted emerging talents like Kartik Sharma and Urvil Patel while also mentioning Dewald Brevis, who missed games earlier in the season.

"Moving on from the likes of Ajinkya Rahane or Ambati Rayudu [who were part of CSK's last title win in 2023], we had experience throughout the years [to] Kartik Sharma, Urvil [Patel], even Brev [Dewald Brevis], obviously missed out on playing initially in the season as well," he said.

CSK Looking Ahead After Transitional Season

While CSK ultimately fell short of a playoff place, Gaikwad believes valuable lessons from IPL 2026 can help shape the franchise's future. A campaign filled with injuries, inconsistency and experimentation also delivered important exposure to a new generation of players.

"We never know about next season, but obviously really happy with the guys we had and really happy with the experience they got this year," Gaikwad said.

For Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2026 may not have delivered silverware, but it may well be remembered as the season that laid the foundation for the franchise's next phase.