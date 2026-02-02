Injury blow for Australia as Josh Hazlewood likely to miss opening phase of T20 WC 2026; Replacement announced

Australia’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have been hit by an early setback, with senior fast bowler Josh Hazlewood expected to miss the opening phase of the tournament due to an ongoing injury concern. In response, Cricket Australia have added Sean Abbott to the squad as a travelling reserve.

Hazlewood’s Injury Worry Ahead of Key Matches

Hazlewood, one of Australia’s most experienced and reliable fast bowlers across formats, is currently recovering from an Achilles issue that surfaced during his rehabilitation from a previous hamstring problem. The medical team has advised against rushing him back, prioritising long-term fitness over immediate availability.

As a result, Hazlewood will remain in Australia to continue his rehabilitation program and is unlikely to be available for Australia’s early group-stage matches. A return later in the tournament has not been ruled out, but his participation will depend on how his recovery progresses over the coming weeks.

Sean Abbott Added for Depth and Cover

To ensure adequate fast-bowling depth, Australia have added Sean Abbott as a travelling reserve. Abbott’s inclusion provides flexibility, particularly in the early stages of the tournament, where workloads need careful management and conditions in the subcontinent can test seamers physically.

Abbott brings valuable experience in white-ball cricket and is viewed as a dependable backup who can step in if required without disrupting team balance.

Impact on Australia’s Bowling Plans

Hazlewood’s potential absence is significant. Known for his accuracy, bounce, and ability to strike early in powerplays, he plays a crucial role in Australia’s T20 setup. Without him, the team management may rely more heavily on variations, workload rotation, and tactical match-ups, especially on slower pitches.

The timing of the injury is also less than ideal, as Australia are already managing fitness concerns around other senior quicks, increasing the importance of squad depth and recovery planning during the tournament.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott (travelling reserve)