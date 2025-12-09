Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994015https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/injury-blow-for-england-mark-wood-out-matthew-fisher-joins-squad-for-remaining-ashes-2994015.html
NewsCricket
MARK WOOD

Injury Blow For England: Mark Wood Out, Matthew Fisher Joins Squad For Remaining Ashes

England have been dealt a major blow in the Ashes as fast bowler Mark Wood has been sidelined for the rest of the series due to a recurring left-knee injury.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Injury Blow For England: Mark Wood Out, Matthew Fisher Joins Squad For Remaining AshesImage Credit:- X

England have been dealt a major blow in the Ashes as fast bowler Mark Wood has been sidelined for the rest of the series due to a recurring left-knee injury. The ECB confirmed that the pacer will return home later this week to undergo rehabilitation with their medical team.

Injury Troubles Resurface for Wood

Wood, who previously underwent surgery on the same knee after an injury during the ICC Champions Trophy, experienced pain again during the opening Test in Perth. He bowled only 11 overs in that match but generated extreme pace, consistently exceeding 150 km/h, and caused trouble for the Australian batters despite failing to pick up a wicket. England eventually suffered an eight-wicket loss, with Travis Head’s superb fourth-innings century sealing the game.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He was unavailable for the second Test in Brisbane, where Australia extended their advantage to 2-0 in the five-match series.

Mark Wood Shared An Emotional Post On Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Wood (@mawood33)

Fisher Added as Replacement Ahead of Adelaide Test

In Wood’s absence, Surrey seamer Matthew Fisher, who has been touring with the England Lions, has been called into the squad and will link up with the senior group in Australia soon. His inclusion comes at a crucial time as England look to strengthen their pace attack for the remainder of the World Test Championship fixtures.

This development coincides with Australia confirming that Josh Hazlewood will also miss the rest of the series due to injury concerns. The third Test will begin in Adelaide from December 17, where England will try to bounce back without one of their fastest strike weapons.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kajal
Smudge-Proof Kajals of 2025: Long-Lasting & Perfect for Everyday Glam!
DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: Vande Mataram Row Deepens Amid Babri Tensions
India R-37M Missile Deal
India To Field 300-KM Sky Killer – A Weapon Pakistan’s PL-15 Can’t Match
glow mask
2025’s Best Glow & Detan Face Masks
Technology
India Set To Be Global AI Leader By 2035, Led By Young Talent- Details
goa nightclub fire
Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra, Owners Of Goa Club Fled Country Within 5 Hrs Of Fire
Karnataka political crisis
K'taka Power Struggle Escalates: Siddaramiah, DK Continue Pitch For Top Post
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir Chokes Under December Smog: Experts Warn Of Severe Health Risks
Nitin Gadkari
‘If There Is commitment, We Will Do Good Job...: Nitin Gadkari
Earthquake
7.6 Quake Strikes Northeast Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warning