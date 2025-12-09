Injury Blow For England: Mark Wood Out, Matthew Fisher Joins Squad For Remaining Ashes

England have been dealt a major blow in the Ashes as fast bowler Mark Wood has been sidelined for the rest of the series due to a recurring left-knee injury. The ECB confirmed that the pacer will return home later this week to undergo rehabilitation with their medical team.

Injury Troubles Resurface for Wood

Wood, who previously underwent surgery on the same knee after an injury during the ICC Champions Trophy, experienced pain again during the opening Test in Perth. He bowled only 11 overs in that match but generated extreme pace, consistently exceeding 150 km/h, and caused trouble for the Australian batters despite failing to pick up a wicket. England eventually suffered an eight-wicket loss, with Travis Head’s superb fourth-innings century sealing the game.

He was unavailable for the second Test in Brisbane, where Australia extended their advantage to 2-0 in the five-match series.

Mark Wood Shared An Emotional Post On Instagram

Fisher Added as Replacement Ahead of Adelaide Test

In Wood’s absence, Surrey seamer Matthew Fisher, who has been touring with the England Lions, has been called into the squad and will link up with the senior group in Australia soon. His inclusion comes at a crucial time as England look to strengthen their pace attack for the remainder of the World Test Championship fixtures.

This development coincides with Australia confirming that Josh Hazlewood will also miss the rest of the series due to injury concerns. The third Test will begin in Adelaide from December 17, where England will try to bounce back without one of their fastest strike weapons.