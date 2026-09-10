/Injury blow for India: Harshit Rana ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is & Asian Games 2026; Yash Thakur named replacement

Fast bowler Harshit Rana has been ruled out of India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as well as the 2026 Asian Games due to a fresh muscle injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur has been drafted in as his direct replacement across both squads.
Rana was undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and had initially been included in the squads subject to fitness clearance. However, Harshit suffered a rectus femoris (thigh muscle) strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7, cutting short his comeback trail.
The setback continues a difficult year for the 24-year-old pacer. He missed the 2026 T20 World Cup after a knee injury in a warm-up against South Africa, underwent surgery, sat out IPL 2026, and then broke down again on the England tour.
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The selectors have turned to Vidarbha seamer Yash Thakur. The 27-year-old made his T20I debut in Zimbabwe in July, playing two matches and taking four wickets. He has 81 wickets in 50 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games at an economy of 7.04 and has also featured in the IPL for Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.
Known for his disciplined hard lengths and death-bowling execution for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, Thakur joins an Indian pace contingent featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
India, led by Shreyas Iyer with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain, will host Afghanistan for three T20Is at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from September 13 to 17 before traveling to Japan to defend their Asian Games gold medal.
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India’s updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur
India squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur
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