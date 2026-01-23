Advertisement
NewsCricketInjury blow for New Zealand as Adam Milne misses T20 World Cup 2026; replacement announced
ADAM MILNE

Injury blow for New Zealand as Adam Milne misses T20 World Cup 2026; replacement announced

New Zealand have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with pacer Adam Milne ruled out of the tournament due to a torn left hamstring.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Injury blow for New Zealand as Adam Milne misses T20 World Cup 2026; replacement announced

New Zealand have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with pacer Adam Milne ruled out of the tournament due to a torn left hamstring. The injury was confirmed by the International Cricket Council. Milne has been a key part of New Zealand’s T20I setup, featuring in 56 matches and picking up 65 wickets at an average of 24.64. He was also in excellent form in the SA20, playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where he claimed 11 wickets in nine matches at an impressive average of 16.27, including a four-wicket haul.

Jamieson Steps In After Strong India Tour

In Milne’s absence, New Zealand have named Kyle Jamieson as his replacement in the World Cup squad. The 31-year-old was initially selected as the travelling reserve for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Jamieson has already made a strong impression on the ongoing tour of India. He picked up six wickets during New Zealand’s historic first-ever ODI series win there, including a four-for in the opening ODI, and followed it up with figures of 2/54 in the first T20I at Nagpur.

New Zealand's Coach Reacts

Reacting to Milne’s injury, Black Caps head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment. “We’re all gutted for Adam. He worked extremely hard to get himself ready and was looking back to his best in his recent games for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. It’s unfortunate timing, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” Walter said. The coach also backed Jamieson to make an impact. “It’s great that Kyle is already with us here in India. He’s an integral part of our pace-bowling group, a hard worker, and has the skills and experience that will serve him well in the tournament,” he added. Walter further confirmed that a replacement travelling reserve will be announced soon.

New Zealand will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8. The Kiwis are placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Canada, the UAE, and Afghanistan.

