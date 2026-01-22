Injury blow for Proteas: Tony De Zorzi and Donavan Ferreira set to miss T20 World Cup; replacement announced

South Africa has suffered injury setbacks ahead of the T20 World Cup, and the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies, with batter Tony de Zorzi and all-rounder Donovan Ferreira ruled out, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Thursday. De Zorzi is still recovering from a right hamstring tear sustained during the ODI series against India last month, while Ferreira fractured his left clavicle during an SA20 fixture between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on January 17. Both players will miss the West Indies series as well as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

In response, CSA has drafted in wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton and batting all-rounder Tristan Stubbs as replacements in the 15-member World Cup squad.

David Miller Doubtful, Hermann Added for WI Series

CSA also revealed that senior batter David Miller will miss the T20I series against West Indies after suffering an adductor injury while playing for Paarl Royals in the SA20. His availability for the T20 World Cup will depend on the outcome of a fitness test. Left-handed batter Rubin Hermann has been included in the squad for the West Indies series as Miller’s replacement.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who bowled just two overs for Pretoria Capitals due to a leg issue, is expected to recover in time to travel for the World Cup. Meanwhile, young batter Dewald Brevis will undergo a scan after injuring his finger despite playing a match-winning knock of 75 in the SA20.

Series Schedule and World Cup Plans

The South Africa national cricket team, led by Aiden Markram, will assemble on January 23 ahead of the first T20I against West Indies in Paarl on January 27. The remaining matches will be played in Centurion (January 29) and Johannesburg (January 31). Players involved in the SA20 knockouts will join the squad on January 26.

South Africa’s World Cup contingent will depart for India on February 1. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will run from February 7 to March 8 across India and Sri Lanka. The Proteas are placed in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates, and will begin their campaign on February 9 against Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Despite the injury concerns, South Africa remains optimistic that key players will regain fitness in time as they prepare for a challenging World Cup campaign.