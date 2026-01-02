Injury Blow For Tamil Nadu In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out With Rib Fracture

Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of action after sustaining a rib fracture during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 23-year-old suffered the injury while representing Tamil Nadu in their match against Madhya Pradesh in Ahmedabad on December 26, 2025.

Sudharsan picked up the injury while attempting a dive during his half-century knock. He subsequently missed Tamil Nadu’s next two fixtures against Karnataka and Jharkhand as a precautionary measure.

Undergoing Rehabilitation at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the injury, Sudharsan reported to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on December 29 for further assessment. Medical scans revealed a slender, undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib, according to an update shared by ESPNcricinfo.

The batter is currently undergoing a structured rehabilitation programme. It is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, which could see him return just in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he will represent the Gujarat Titans.

Rehabilitation Plan and Recovery Timeline

As per the CoE’s medical update, Sudharsan has begun lower-body strength and conditioning exercises while protecting the injured rib. “Sai is undertaking lower-body strength and conditioning work with appropriate protection to the injured rib to facilitate healing. Upper-body training will be introduced once acute symptoms settle over the next seven to ten days, following which he will gradually progress into a structured upper-body programme,” the report stated.

The left-handed batter made his Test debut in 2025 and has featured in six Tests, scoring 302 runs at an average of 27.45. He has also represented India in three ODIs, scoring 127 runs at an impressive average of 63.50, along with a solitary T20I appearance.

Tamil Nadu currently sit sixth in their Vijay Hazare Trophy group, having registered one win from four matches. They are scheduled to face Rajasthan, Tripura, and Kerala in their remaining fixtures.