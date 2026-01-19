Huge Blow To Rajasthan Royals; Star All-Rounder Injured, Doubtful For T20 WC & IPL

In a major setback for South African cricket, star all rounder Donovan Ferreira has been ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 2025-26 season. The injury, sustained during a league match on January 17, has placed his participation in the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup in serious jeopardy. This needsto be seen that will he be fit and fine till IPL 2026 scheduled in later this year.

South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira was traded from the Delhi Capitals (DC) to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the IPL 2026 season, in a deal that also sent Nitish Rana to DC, with Ferreira's fee revised to INR 1 crore (from 75 lakh) to rejoin his first IPL franchise

The Incident and Immediate Impact

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The injury occurred during a high stakes clash between the Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals. Ferreira, acting as the stand-in captain for the Super Kings, was fielding on the cover boundary when he attempted a diving save off the final ball of the innings. He landed awkwardly on his left shoulder, causing immediate distress.

Despite the pain, Ferreira attempted to participate in the run chase of 144, walking out to bat at the number eight position. However, after facing just one delivery, the discomfort became unbearable. He was forced to leave the field clutching his shoulder. Without their designated finisher, the Super Kings eventually fell short, losing the match by 21 runs despite a resilient unbeaten 44 from Dian Forrester.

In his post match comments to the broadcaster, Ferreira remained uncertain about the severity of the damage. “Not really sure (about his shoulder), will do a full scan in the morning and take it from there,” he stated.

World Cup Implications and Preparations

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has yet to release an official medical bulletin, but the timing is critical. South Africa is scheduled to play a three match T20I series against the West Indies later this month as a final tune up for the World Cup. Ferreira’s absence would leave a massive void in the lower middle order, where he was expected to perform the "finisher" role.

South Africa’s current T20 World Cup squad includes:

Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.

Potential Replacement Candidates

If Ferreira fails to recover in time for the tournament start on February 9, selectors are weighing several options:

Tristan Stubbs: Considered the most like-for-like replacement, Stubbs provides middle order stability, useful off spin, and wicketkeeping capabilities.

Ryan Rickelton: The MI Cape Town star has made history in the SA20 by becoming the first player to score two centuries in a single season. While in red hot form, his role as a top order batter differs from Ferreira’s finishing duties.

Matthew Breetzke: An option with experience in subcontinent conditions and wicketkeeping skills, though he typically bats in the top order.

South Africa is placed in Group D alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. With Tony de Zorzi also struggling for match fitness, the Proteas medical team is facing a race against time to ensure their best XI is available for the opening fixture against Canada.