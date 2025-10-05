In a bizarre incident, the high-stakes ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan was paused for 15 minutes due to a swarm of insects disrupting play at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The interruption occurred during India's innings, specifically at the end of the 34th over, when players from both teams were forced to leave the field for fumigation.

Throughout the first 34 overs, players were visibly distracted by buzzing flies and bugs swarming the pitch and outfield. Complaints from batters and fielders mounted, leading umpires to halt proceedings. Ground staff then rushed in with insect-repellent spray for a full pest-control session.

India were 154/4 after 34 overs with Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma at the crease when play was stopped.

No Overs Lost Despite 15-Minute Break

The break lasted around 15 minutes, but crucially, no overs were lost. The lost time will be compensated by shortening the innings interval. Notably, this was the first such stoppage in the tournament, contrasting with rain delays in other matches.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana attempted a "pest control" effort by spraying repellent herself , drawing laughs from commentators as bugs continued to invade.

Toss And Playing XIs For India vs Pakistan ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match

India have brought in fast-bowling spearhead Renuka Singh Thakur as Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in a crucial ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday,

Renuka, who was not a part of the playing eleven against Sri Lanka, comes in due to seam-bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur being unwell.

Playing XIs Of India And Pakistan

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud and Renuka Singh Thakur

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana Khan (captain), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig and Sadaf Shamas