Inside Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Dhoni, Dravid, Yuvraj & Other Cricketers Attend

Arjun, who has followed in his father’s footsteps and plays domestic and league cricket, is set to tie the knot with his long-time partner, Saaniya Chandhok on Friday, after months of preparations and celebrations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 02:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
 Several prominent names from the Indian cricket fraternity gathered in the city on Thursday to attend the pre-wedding ceremony of Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok. 

Arjun, who has followed in his father’s footsteps and plays domestic and league cricket, is set to tie the knot with his long-time partner, Saaniya Chandhok on Friday, after months of preparations and celebrations.

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in August 2025, attended by close family members and friends. While they are finally getting married on March 5.

Some of the biggest personalities in Indian cricket, including former India captain MS Dhoni, ex-head coach Rahul Dravid, legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad, among others, have arrived to bless the couple on their special day.

Arjun's Wedding festivities began earlier this week with a series of traditional ceremonies and celebrations. Pre-wedding events, including mehendi and sangeet functions, were held in Mumbai, with several former and current cricketers in attendance.

Arjun's fiancee, Saaniya, is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who comes from a prominent business family and is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Gup. She has built a career in the pet-care and animal welfare sector and is known for her work as a veterinary technician and entrepreneur.

Earlier in February, Sachin Tendulkar met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with his wife at his official residence and extended an invitation for the wedding ceremony of his son.

India's batting legend has also extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the wedding celebrations.

Meanwhile, Arjun has been in great form in the DY Patil cup and will play for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

