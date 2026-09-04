The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a review meeting on Thursday with several major issues concerning Indian cricket on the agenda, including the growing number of player injuries, workload management, the next Future Tour Programme (FTP), overseas preparation, the role of Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman and Rohit Sharma's ODI future.
Who attended the meeting?
The meeting was attended by head coach Gautam Gambhir, ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill, T20I captain Shreyas Iyer and VVS Laxman. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later provided details of the discussions. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar was absent as he was out of station and could not join the meeting online because of connectivity issues. Saikia also clarified that there was no discussion about Agarkar's future at the meeting.
Injury Crisis Prompts FTP Rethink
Player injuries and lengthy return to play timelines emerged as one of the central concerns. The BCCI acknowledged that the crowded calendar is putting considerable physical pressure on cricketers and indicated that the next FTP cycle could be structured differently.
“Players are having injuries because they have to play a lot of matches. If you look at their schedule, in England, we had a 15-player team that went for the ODIs, and out of that, 3 or 4 players got injured. We have to take into consideration that they have played two months of IPL prior to that. So all this takes a toll on the health of the players,” Saikia told the reporters after review meeting.
The board intends to build greater recovery periods into the schedule. Saikia said the number of matches could also be reduced in the next cycle as part of an attempt to address the mounting injury problem.
For tours to SENA countries, meaning South Africa, Australia, England and New Zealand, the proposed scheduling approach will also give India more time to adjust to local conditions and play practice matches before important series.
“To avoid those kinds of situations under the present FTPs, we are trying to find some ways out. We have a protocol in place for how a player can come back to international matches after injury. We are taking feedback from the captains and head coach to chalk up a proper strategy to avoid these unwanted situations. In the next FTP, we will ensure proper rest for the players, acclimatisation, or some practice matches before any major series in SENA countries.”
No Director Of Cricket Post For VVS Laxman
Another issue surrounding the meeting was speculation that Laxman could be appointed Director of Cricket. Saikia ruled that out, saying the BCCI would not create or fill such a position.
Instead, the board is searching for a head of sports science who will operate under Laxman at the CoE. Saikia stressed that the vacant position has not stopped the board's existing fitness and rehabilitation work.
“I would like to reiterate that the vacant position of the head of sports science is not a deterrent to our activities. That post is required, but it is a very high-level post. For that, proper qualified persons should be positioned,” Saikia told the reporters after the meeting.
The BCCI currently has about 16 people working across fitness and rehabilitation facilities, but Saikia said a senior specialist is required to supervise that setup. The search for the appropriate candidate is continuing.
Rohit Sharma Retirement Speculation Dismissed
Rohit Sharma's ODI future was another major talking point surrounding the review. Saikia dismissed suggestions that the former India captain is close to retirement and indicated that his recent performances continue to keep him firmly in contention.
“Rohit Sharma is playing superbly in all matches. What more do you want? In the last match, he scored 130-140 runs. So why is there speculation? I do not want to give fodder to the speculators,” Saikia told the reporters after the meeting.
Rohit is set to feature in India's home ODI series against West Indies later this month, with the 2027 ODI World Cup also forming part of the wider planning for India's next phase.
The meeting therefore produced a clear message on workload management, overseas preparation and player fitness, while the BCCI also sought to put an end to speculation surrounding key administrative and senior player decisions.
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