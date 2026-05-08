Inside BCCI’s IPL crackdown: Honey-trap alerts, vaping ban, and strict new security rules shake franchises

The BCCI has introduced strict new operational and security guidelines for IPL franchises, warning teams about potential risks including targeted honey-trapping, unauthorized movements, and breaches of conduct protocols. As reported by Cricbuzz, the advisory was issued in a detailed communication sent to franchises on Thursday evening.

According to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, franchises must remain highly vigilant in high-pressure environments where off-field risks can escalate into serious legal and disciplinary issues.

"The BCCI draws the attention of all Franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments. The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted. IPL franchise management must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times," Saikia stated.

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No Unauthorised Entry Into Player Rooms

The guidelines strictly regulate hotel security protocols, ensuring no unauthorized access to players or staff rooms.

"(a) No person, irrespective of their identity, relationship to the team member, or stated purpose, shall be permitted entry into a player's or support staff member's hotel room without the prior knowledge and explicit written approval of the Team Manager.

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(b) Guests and visitors shall be received exclusively in designated public areas of the hotel, such as the lobby or reception lounge. No guest shall be escorted to private hotel rooms unless the Team Manager has specifically authorised the same in writing."

Strict Rules on Player Movements

The BCCI has raised concerns over unsanctioned departures from team hotels, identifying this as a major security loophole.

"Instances have been noted of players and support staff leaving team hotels at irregular hours without informing the designated Security Liaison Officers (SLOs) or Team Integrity Officers (TIOs). Such departures create significant security vulnerabilities and expose individuals to risks that cannot be mitigated if the relevant personnel are uninformed,” Saikia said.

Teams must now ensure advance communication, clearance, and logging of every movement.

Mandatory Accreditation Compliance

The advisory emphasizes that accreditation cards must be worn at all times within IPL venues, hotels, and practice areas.

"It has been brought to notice that certain team members have demonstrated reluctance in presenting their accreditation cards for verification when requested by authorised security personnel. This behaviour is unacceptable and constitutes a breach of basic event security protocol."

Failure to comply will lead to restricted access and formal escalation to BCCI authorities.

PMOA Protocol Enforcement for Franchise Owners

Franchise owners have been specifically instructed to avoid interacting with players or staff during match situations and to adhere strictly to PMOA guidelines.

"Specifically, instances have been observed of IPL franchise owners attempting to communicate with, approach, hug, or otherwise physically interact with players and team members during live match situations. Such conduct, however well-intentioned, directly contravenes established protocol and may constitute interference with team dynamics and match proceedings."

Strict Ban on Vaping and Restricted Substances

Following incidents of vaping in dressing rooms, the BCCI has imposed a total ban on electronic smoking devices and other prohibited substances across IPL venues.

"Instances of vaping within the dressing room and other restricted areas of tournament venues have been brought to the BCCI's attention. It is pertinent to note that the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian law. Any individual found engaging in such conduct within tournament premises is not only violating BCCI and IPL regulations but may also be committing a cognisable offence under the applicable statutory framework."

Full Responsibility on Team Management

The BCCI has placed complete accountability on team managers and franchise representatives to ensure compliance. This includes conducting mandatory briefings, securing written acknowledgments, maintaining movement logs, and ensuring strict guest approval systems.

Teams are also required to immediately report any violations to IPL Operations, making compliance a shared and enforceable responsibility across all franchises.