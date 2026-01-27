Inside BCCI’s landmark media rights win: How I.S. Bindra won the legal fight that changed Indian cricket?

When Inderjit Singh (I.S.) Bindra, a seasoned cricket administrator who served as BCCI president from 1993-1996, helped lead a legal and commercial campaign to wrest control of television rights from Doordarshan; he did more than win a court case. He helped alter cricket's economic DNA in India, enabling the sport to become the global commercial behemoth it is today.

The problem: a monopoly that cost the BCCI money

Until the early 1990s, state broadcaster Doordarshan held de facto control of live telecasts of India’s international matches. Rather than being paid for broadcast rights, the BCCI often paid to have matches produced, an arrangement that restricted the board’s ability to monetise the game. Breaking that model required not only vision but also legal courage.

The bold move: Hero Cup 1993 and selling rights to satellite TV

The turning point came in 1993. Under the leadership of administrators such as Jagmohan Dalmiya (Cricket Association of Bengal) and I.S. Bindra (BCCI), the board struck deals to sell overseas/satellite broadcasting rights for series, including the Hero Cup. The BCCI contracted with Trans World International (TWI) / satellite broadcasters (the series was carried on Star TV), effectively bringing cricket to private satellite television in India and challenging Doordarshan’s exclusive hold. That move provoked a prolonged legal dispute.

The legal battle: establishing the rights that belong to the BCCI

The dispute escalated to the courts. The core legal question was whether telecast/broadcast rights to cricket played in India belonged to the government or to the organising body (the BCCI/State Associations). In a landmark judgment in the mid-1990s the Supreme Court ruled that broadcasting rights were the property of the cricketing body and could be commercialised, meaning broadcasters must pay the BCCI for rights rather than the BCCI paying the state broadcaster. That judicial endorsement removed the legal barrier to competitive bidding and commodification of cricket media rights.

Bindra’s role: strategy + legal persistence

Bindra’s contribution blended administrative strategy and persistence in the courts. As BCCI president at the time, he backed Dalmiya’s commercial instincts and authorised the board to pursue private satellite deals and legal options to protect them. Contemporary obituaries and retrospectives credit Bindra with taking the legal steps (including filing petitions) that forced the issue into the judicial arena, actions that ultimately unlocked the “satellite television era” for Indian cricket.

The Supreme Court victory and the earlier satellite deals rewired cricket’s revenue model. No longer constrained to state broadcast terms, the BCCI could sell rights in competitive tenders, attract international broadcasters and aggregate exponentially higher income. This shift underpinned India’s successful joint bid to host the 1996 World Cup and laid the commercial foundations that decades later produced multi-billion-dollar deals for events such as the IPL and bilateral series packages. The long arc from the 1993–95 fight to today’s media valuations is typically traced back to the Bindra/Dalmiya interventions.

Why this case mattered beyond money

A few practical outcomes explain the broader importance:

Market creation: The ruling turned Indian cricket into a marketable product open to domestic and international broadcasters.

Revenue for development: BCCI could fund domestic competitions, infrastructure and tours without relying on government largesse.

Precedent value: The judgment influenced how sports bodies in India negotiated media rights for other disciplines.

Global ripple effects: India’s success at monetising cricket encouraged investment in leagues and broadcast packages worldwide, eventually contributing to the environment that made the IPL possible.

Criticisms and complexities

The commercialisation of cricket has brought massive revenues, but also new tensions. Critics say the influx of money shifted priorities (scheduling, formats, player workloads, and attention to franchise cricket). Bindra’s era is therefore seen as a double-edged turning point: it freed cricket from restrictive state control and funded growth, but it also began a process that would concentrate enormous power and wealth in the hands of boards and broadcasters. Contemporary analyses view the 1990s victory as necessary yet not unproblematic.

Legacy: Bindra, Dalmiya and the modern BCCI

When historians and administrators look back, they point to a small set of decisions in the early 1990s that made the BCCI the dominant commercial force in cricket. Bindra, often named alongside Jagmohan Dalmiya, is remembered today for helping to make those decisions actionable: pursuing satellite deals, defending them legally, and converting a board that once paid for telecasts into the architect of a lucrative media market. Contemporary obituaries and retrospectives that followed Bindra’s recent passing emphasised precisely this legacy precisely.