Inside Gautam Gambhir's noble gesture: Why India coach dedicated T20 World Cup 2026 win to Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar

After India’s historic victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at Ahmedabad, head coach Gautam Gambhir delivered a post-match press conference that has been widely praised for its humility.

Rather than taking credit for India’s third T20 title, Gambhir dedicated the victory to - former India coach Rahul Dravid, BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar - the "architects" of the current Indian system.



The Architects Of Glory: Why Gambhir Shared The Spotlight

In the wake of India’s 96-run victory over New Zealand, Gautam Gambhir made it clear that the trophy was a result of years of groundwork rather than a single month of brilliance. His dedication focused on three specific pillars of Indian cricket:

1. Rahul Dravid: The Foundation Layer

Gambhir credited his predecessor, Rahul Dravid, for leaving the team in a "world-beating shape." Dravid, who coached India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, is seen by Gambhir as the man who instilled the tactical discipline and "big-match" temperament the squad currently possesses.

Gambhir noted that he didn't have to build from scratch; he inherited a stable, battle-hardened unit thanks to "Rahul Bhai."

2. VVS Laxman: The Pipeline Creator

As the head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), VVS Laxman has been the silent engine behind India's incredible bench strength.

Gambhir highlighted Laxman’s role in "creating the pipeline," ensuring that when senior players rested or faced injuries, the transition of young talent like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma was seamless. For Gambhir, Laxman’s behind-the-scenes work is what makes India a "cushioned" side capable of surviving high-pressure tournaments.

3. Ajit Agarkar: The Shield Against Criticism

The inclusion of Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar in the dedication was perhaps the most poignant. Gambhir praised Agarkar for his "honesty and commitment," specifically mentioning that Agarkar often "takes a lot of flak" for making tough selection calls.

By honoring him, Gambhir acknowledged that the squad which dominated the 2026 World Cup was meticulously built by Agarkar's panel, often in the face of public and social media scrutiny.

A Personal Note on Jay Shah

Gautam Gambhir also shared a rare personal moment, thanking ICC Chairman (and former BCCI Secretary) Jay Shah.

Gambhir revealed that during his "lowest phase" - following home Test series losses to New Zealand and South Africa earlier in his tenure - Shah was the only person who reached out to offer support and reaffirm his trust in Gambhir's vision.