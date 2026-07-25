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Inside Hardik Pandya’s road to the 2027 World Cup: Batting on tiles, 12 overs and a gruelling fitness regime

Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has initiated an intensive, highly tailored preparation program at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, aiming to build peak physical conditioning for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 08:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 08:12 AM IST
Inside Hardik Pandya’s road to the 2027 World Cup: Batting on tiles, 12 overs and a gruelling fitness regime
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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