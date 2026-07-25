/Inside Hardik Pandya’s road to the 2027 World Cup: Batting on tiles, 12 overs and a gruelling fitness regime

Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has initiated an intensive, highly tailored preparation program at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, aiming to build peak physical conditioning for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The cricketer conducts rigorous three- to four-hour training sessions daily in the late afternoon, beginning around 4:00 PM. This timing was selected intentionally, ensuring the facilities are clear of other athletes so he can work in a focused, quiet environment free from disruptions.
Masterclass in Reaction Speed: Batting on Tiles
To refine his technique against high-velocity, short-pitched delivery options and accelerate his decision-making, Pandya has integrated unconventional drills into his batting setup.
As per a report by RevSportz, Pandya is utilizing plastic balls aimed at concrete and tiled tracks to sharpen his reflexes against high bounce. Because plastic balls skid rapidly off firm surfaces, his reaction window shrinks drastically, forcing quicker weight transfer and sharpening his back-foot strokeplay. His net sessions also feature specialized stroke practice, including the paddle sweep, executed against throwdowns from four to five specialists alongside local spinners.
Building Endurance: 12 Overs a Day
A primary objective of this customized workload centers on expanding his bowling capacity and physical stamina. During scheduled bowling sessions, Pandya delivers up to 12 overs daily across divided spells.
To simulate high-pressure, late-match scenarios and increase endurance, he frequently bowls five to six consecutive overs at full capacity. Rather than remaining in isolated indoor bays, he conducts these open-net sessions against invited batters to closely replicate authentic match environments.
Daily Conditioning Routine and Relocation to Bengaluru
Pandya’s daily protocol begins with 15 to 20 minutes of joint taping and dynamic stretching routines, followed by an hour-long strength and conditioning workout in the gymnasium before transitioning into his sport-specific skills.
To ensure continuous, uninterrupted execution of this regimen, Pandya rented a villa approximately 20 kilometers from the facility, establishing Bengaluru as his primary preparation hub leading up to the 2027 global tournament.
Contextual Significance: India’s Search for All-Round Balance
Pandya remains an vital asset for India's white-ball strategies, offering crucial lower-order hitting alongside seam-bowling depth. Recent white-ball setbacks for the national team including series defeats in England and Ireland underlined India's reliance on a fully fit pace-bowling all-rounder capable of altering match momentum.
Pandya's international career has frequently been interrupted by injuries, most notably during the 2023 ODI World Cup where an ankle injury against Bangladesh sidelined him for the remainder of the tournament. By becoming the first active centrally contracted Indian international to make the BCCI Centre of Excellence his permanent personal training base, Pandya is taking an unprecedented step toward long-term injury prevention and fitness sustainability for India's upcoming campaigns.
He is currently aiming for 2027 ODI WC and hence has been sidelined from T20I team even not being selected for Asian Games 2026 squad.
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