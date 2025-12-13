Advertisement
Inside India Dressing Room: Hardik Pandya In Heated Exchange With Gautam Gambhir After T20I Defeat - WATCH

Following the loss, visuals from inside the Indian dressing room began circulating widely on social media.

Edited By: Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The timing of the footage has added to the scrutiny.
  • With the South Africa series now level at 1 1, India will be eager to regroup and respond swiftly.
Inside India Dressing Room: Hardik Pandya In Heated Exchange With Gautam Gambhir After T20I Defeat - WATCHCredits - Twitter

India’s defeat in the second T20I against South Africa not only levelled the series but also brought head coach Gautam Gambhir firmly into focus, even in the shortest format of the game. Following the loss, visuals from inside the Indian dressing room began circulating widely on social media. The clip showed Gambhir engaged in an intense discussion with star all rounder Hardik Pandya, who currently serves as India’s vice captain in T20Is. While the video does not carry clear audio and the exact words exchanged cannot be confirmed, the animated body language of both individuals quickly sparked widespread online debate over what may have gone wrong.

India’s Failed Chase Under the Microscope

The timing of the footage has added to the scrutiny. India struggled throughout the chase and never truly found momentum while pursuing a daunting target of 215. Pandya scored 20 runs from 23 deliveries at a stage when the team needed him to shift gears. The acceleration never came, the release shots failed to appear, and the innings appeared stuck in second gear for far longer than the situation allowed.

Stark Contrast With Pandya’s Cuttack Heroics

The performance stood in sharp contrast to the opening match in Cuttack, where Pandya produced an unbeaten 59 off just 28 balls, single handedly turning the contest and earning the Player of the Match award. Two matches delivered two very different versions of the same player and, in turn, highlighted the inconsistency in India’s batting approach.

Why Gautam Gambhir Is Facing Questions

That contrast has inevitably brought attention back to Gambhir. Coaching evaluations extend beyond wins and losses and often focus on whether a team appears to have a clear, repeatable plan. When India’s tempo collapses in a T20 match, familiar questions quickly surface. Why does the team continue to persist with Shubman Gill in this format? What was the reasoning behind Axar Patel batting at the crucial number three position during a high pressure chase? Is the side heading in the right direction with a World Cup just a couple of months away? There are also growing discussions around whether the middle order is being assigned roles that do not align with their natural strengths.

A high profile defeat, immediately followed by a visible dressing room exchange, has only intensified that scrutiny.

India Aim to Regroup Ahead of Dharamsala Clash

With the South Africa series now level at 1 1, India will be eager to regroup and respond swiftly. The next match of the bilateral series is scheduled to be played in Dharamsala, where the Gautam Gambhir led management will be keen to identify and address the missing pieces. Ensuring clarity in roles and execution will be crucial as India look to keep their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 firmly on track.

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Advertisement

