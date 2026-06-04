Inside India's divided T20I leadership hunt: Three camps, Three candidates, No clear answer

India's T20I captaincy transition is turning out to be anything but straightforward. What appeared to be a simple succession story has fractured into a three-way contest, with different factions within the BCCI and team management backing entirely different candidates. As per media reports different names have been floating aroud the captaincy change but Shreyas Iyer leads the race.

Ishan Kishan or Tilak Varma may be the deputy of appointed captain.

Suryakumar's Batting Form Forces a Leadership Review

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Suryakumar Yadav took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, securing the role ahead of Hardik Pandya who had long been considered the frontrunner. While his tactical management drew little criticism, a batting slump stretching nearly 18 months has steadily worn down the patience of selectors and team management alike, making a leadership change increasingly inevitable ahead of the upcoming Ireland and England tour beginning June 26.

Shreyas Iyer Emerges as the Leading Candidate

Shreyas Iyer enters this race with the strongest resume. He guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and took Punjab Kings to the final in 2025, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished captains in franchise cricket.

Gautam Gambhir Not Fully Convinced on Iyer

However, head coach Gautam Gambhir harbours reservations about endorsing him. The two share an uncomfortable history from their time together at KKR, where Iyer publicly expressed feeling undervalued despite delivering the championship. Gambhir's opinion will be sought before any announcement, though sources indicate his reservations are unlikely to override the broader process.

Sanju Samson Has Strong Support From the Coach

Gambhir's preferred candidate is Sanju Samson, whose T20 World Cup campaign this year was exceptional. Coming into the tournament midway, Samson scored 321 runs in five innings at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, including three consecutive half-centuries in the knockout stages.

Selectors Have Concerns Over Long-Term Consistency

Despite those numbers, the selection committee is not fully convinced about Samson's or Ishan Kishan's ability to deliver sustained consistency over the long term. Tilak Varma Emerges as the Long-Term Option The third candidate is Tilak Varma, backed by a section of selectors who value his age and long-term potential across two upcoming T20 World Cup cycles.

India A Captaincy Seen as a Trial Run

"Tilak has been made captain for the A series in Sri Lanka to check out his captaincy credentials," a BCCI source confirmed to a news agency.

Three Candidates, Three Camps, No Final Decision

With three candidates, three factions and no clear agreement, India's next T20I captain remains genuinely undecided. The coming weeks could determine not only who leads India in Ireland and England but also who shapes the team's future in the shortest format for years to come.

Why are these decisions taken now?

The captaincy decision carries added urgency as the BCCI prepares to announce squads for multiple upcoming assignments simultaneously. India are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland and five against England as part of their tour beginning June 26, making it one of the most significant short-format series ahead of the next World Cup cycle. Alongside that, the BCCI must also finalise India's squad for the Asian Games, where the country will field their strongest available side in defense of the gold medal they won in 2022. With selection meetings expected imminently, the board will need to settle the captaincy question sooner rather than later, as the same core group of players is likely to feature across all three assignments.