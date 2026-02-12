Inside MS Dhoni's Rs100 Crore spot-fixing suit: Why the Madras High Court issued a new financial directive of Rs 10,00,000 to CSK Star? Explained

The Madras High Court has ordered former Indian captain MS Dhoni to deposit ₹10 lakh to facilitate the continuation of his long-standing defamation suit. The funds are designated to cover the extensive costs associated with translating and transcribing audio evidence relevant to the case, which stems from the 2013 IPL spot-fixing controversy.

The Reasoning Behind the Financial Directive

Justice R.N. Manjula clarified that the Rs10 lakh deposit is required to manage a significant logistical challenge. The evidence includes television debates and news clips recorded in Hindi that must be converted into written English for the court's records. The judge characterized this as a massive undertaking, estimating that a dedicated interpreter and typist would need to work exclusively on this task for a period of three to four months.

As the plaintiff who initiated the legal action, the court ruled that Dhoni must bear these administrative expenses. The amount is to be deposited into the Chief Justice’s Relief Fund by March 12, 2026. This step is essential for the 12-year-old civil suit to advance to its next phase.

Historical Context: The Rs100 Crore Suit

The legal battle began in 2014 when MS Dhoni filed a ₹100 crore defamation suit against two media organizations, a journalist, and a retired IPS officer. The legendary cricketer accused the parties of broadcasting and publishing false statements that linked him to illegal betting and match-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League season. Dhoni has maintained a firm denial of all such allegations throughout the past decade.

Recent Legal Developments and Delays

The case has been marked by numerous interim applications and procedural delays. Notable updates in the timeline include:

2023: A division bench found the retired IPS officer guilty of criminal contempt regarding remarks made in court documents, resulting in a 15-day simple imprisonment sentence. This sentence was later stayed by the Supreme Court.

Late 2024: The High Court ordered the commencement of the trial and appointed an advocate commissioner to record Dhoni's statement at a private location, citing his high-profile status and the resulting security concerns.

November 2025: An appeal against the decision to record his statement outside of the courtroom was dismissed.

The court order noted that under the special circumstances mentioned in an earlier directive dated October 28, 2025, official interpretation services are necessary, and the financial responsibility lies with the plaintiff. The matter is currently scheduled for further hearing on March 12, 2026.