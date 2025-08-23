Inside RCB’s Captaincy Saga: How Rajat Patidar Outshone Faf du Plessis And Won Virat Kohli’s Backing

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broke their 17-year title drought in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), and at the heart of this historic triumph stood Rajat Patidar, a debutant captain who defied all odds. While fans speculated whether Virat Kohli or Faf du Plessis would reclaim the leadership mantle, RCB shocked everyone by handing over the reins to Patidar. Today, the franchise has revealed the behind-the-scenes story of this bold decision—and Kohli’s integral role in backing it.

Virat Kohli or Rajat Patidar? The Captaincy Call That Defined RCB 2025

Heading into IPL 2025, RCB’s captaincy question loomed large. With du Plessis in the twilight of his career and Kohli having stepped down years ago, the franchise faced a crucial choice. Mo Bobat, RCB’s Director of Cricket, explained that the management weighed three options: bringing back Faf, recalling Kohli, or backing an in-house talent.

“Virat is one of the greatest leaders India has ever had. If we had asked him, he would have said yes without hesitation,” Bobat told Cricbuzz. “But we also had Rajat Patidar, who we were confident could grow into the role.”

The turning point came when Bobat and head coach Andy Flower floated the idea to Kohli during India’s Test series in Ahmedabad. Kohli, instead of reclaiming the armband, gave his full endorsement to Patidar.

What Virat Kohli Said on Patidar’s Captaincy

Kohli’s reaction was pivotal. Known for his fierce competitiveness and loyalty to RCB, many expected him to take charge once again. Instead, he surprised the management by empowering Patidar.

“Virat immediately liked the idea. He has a huge amount of respect for Rajat as both a player and a person,” revealed Bobat. “He told us, ‘100%, I’m there to help. It’s in all of our interests if Rajat succeeds. Let’s give this a go.’”

This support became the bedrock of RCB’s success. Kohli didn’t overshadow the new captain but instead acted as a mentor—offering inputs while letting Patidar make key calls on and off the field. The result was a perfect balance of experience and fresh leadership.

Patidar’s Rise: From Surprise Pick to IPL Winning Captain

Few could have predicted Patidar’s meteoric rise. Once seen as a reliable middle-order batter, he was thrust into the high-pressure role of leading superstars like Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Tim David, and India veterans.

Patidar’s first big test came in the knockouts, where his tactical calls and calm approach helped RCB hold their nerve. Most notably, he marshalled his resources brilliantly in the final against Punjab Kings, guiding Bengaluru to a long-awaited trophy.

His leadership style was understated yet effective—delegating responsibility, backing youngsters, and ensuring senior pros had a voice. In many ways, Patidar mirrored Kohli’s aggressive intent but added his own composed touch.

Kohli’s Mentorship and the “Leaderful” RCB Dressing Room

Bobat credited not just Patidar, but also RCB’s leadership group for creating a winning environment. “Virat empowered Rajat. He let him make decisions but was always there with ideas. Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Hazlewood, Salt—everyone played their part. It was a dressing room full of leaders,” he said.

The partnership between Kohli and Patidar became one of the defining stories of IPL 2025. Kohli, RCB’s heartbeat for nearly two decades, seamlessly transitioned into a guiding role, ensuring his franchise finally crossed the elusive finishing line.

The Bigger Picture: Why This Matters for RCB and IPL

For RCB fans, the 2025 title was more than just a trophy—it was redemption. Years of heartbreak, near-misses, and memes about the “trophy cabinet” were finally put to rest. For Indian cricket, it showcased how a franchise legend like Kohli could set aside ego and place the team’s future above personal glory.

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy journey also signals a shift in the IPL landscape. Teams are now willing to back young, homegrown leaders instead of relying solely on international stars or veterans.