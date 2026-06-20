/Inside Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals Homecoming: 44.44% pay cut, salary drops from Rs 27 Crore to...

The star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is reportedly preparing to take a major financial cut in order to facilitate a blockbuster trade deal back to the Delhi Capitals, meaning his reunion will carry a heavy price tag.
Financial Adjustments and Trade Details
Speculation is intensifying regarding the updated earnings of Rishabh Pant following reports that he is preparing to make his return to the Delhi Capitals for the 2027 season of the IPL. A high profile player exchange reported by Cricbuzz suggests that Pant will head back to Delhi while premier spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav moves to Lucknow Super Giants.
To make this significant transaction possible, Pant has reportedly agreed to decrease his salary by 44.44 percent. This adjustment drops his earnings from a record Rs 27 crore down to roughly Rs 15 crore, which represents a massive reduction of close to Rs 12 crore.
Overcoming the Financial Obstacle
This major compromise on the financial front proved to be the decisive factor in keeping the trade discussions alive. Pant's previous contract worth INR 27 crore had served as a primary roadblock. Integrating an individual salary of that scale into a team roster is an incredibly complex challenge for a franchise without completely ruining their overall purse flexibility and balanced squad building. By voluntarily decreasing his salary expectations, the explosive left handed batsman cleared the ultimate hurdle, which allowed the management at Delhi Capitals to actively secure the arrangement.
Kuldeep Yadav and the Structural Impact
As part of the same arrangement, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to transfer over to Lucknow while maintaining his existing salary of INR 13.25 crore. The major swap deal, which currently awaits official approval from the BCCI, sets up an emotional double homecoming for both prominent cricketers. Pant gets to go back to the franchise where he originally established his career across nine foundational seasons, while Kuldeep returns to his home state of Uttar Pradesh to anchor the spin department for Lucknow.
The Backstory and Future Outlook
Pant shares an extensive history with the Delhi Capitals, having represented them in 111 games and serving as captain for 43 matches between the years 2016 and 2024. Although management disagreements caused his exit prior to the 2025 mega auction, a major shift in operational governance reopened the doors for his return. With the JSW Group taking charge of team operations for the upcoming two seasons, franchise co owner Parth Jindal, a long time supporter of Pant, managed to successfully organize the deal to bring back the team's most marketable star.
Even with his extensive leadership history for Delhi, Pant is not projected to step back into the captaincy role immediately after checking back into the camp. Even if Delhi explores captaincy alternatives in the future, the immediate strategy centers entirely on utilizing him purely as a premium wicketkeeper batsman. This allows him to stabilize the middle order without managing the extra burden of leading the squad.
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