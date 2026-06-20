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Inside Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals Homecoming: 44.44% pay cut, salary drops from Rs 27 Crore to...

The star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is reportedly preparing to take a major financial cut in order to facilitate a blockbuster trade deal back to the Delhi Capitals.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 07:32 AM IST
Inside Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals Homecoming: 44.44% pay cut, salary drops from Rs 27 Crore to...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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