Inside Rs 2 Lakh 'orchestrated' hate machine targeting Cricketers and their wives/girlfriends

The toxic behavior seen among passionate cricket fans online has transformed into a highly structured, troubling ecosystem. Specialized agencies are now allegedly paid to orchestrate targeted smear campaigns against specific athletes.

What used to be emotional outbursts or aggressive debates between rival fan bases has shifted into a fully organized network. Within this system, public outrage is manufactured, hashtags are pushed strategically, and hostility toward cricketers can essentially be bought. Industry insiders report that social media operators and dedicated agencies charge anywhere from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh to execute these targeted digital attacks, with pricing dependent on how long a trend runs and its overall scale.

The Business of Manufactured Hostility

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An industry insider shared details with PTI regarding how these operations function:

"There are agencies that can charge anything between Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh for spreading unmitigated hatred against a particular player."

The source further explained the mechanics behind keeping these topics in the spotlight:

"To run a campaign, customized stats could be given. Now it’s up to them to make the topic trend. Obviously the rates will be different for hours of trending and trending for days," the insider added.

Recent Cases Bring the Issue Back Into Focus

This problematic trend gained renewed attention after Jessica Davies, the wife of Australian batsman Travis Head, opened up about the massive wave of online hostility aimed at her family. This abuse erupted following an on-field moment where Virat Kohli allegedly snubbed a handshake from Head.

Just days prior to this, Shrestha Iyer also spoke out about facing vicious online attacks simply for featuring in a lighthearted social media video produced by the Punjab Kings content team.

How Cricket's Digital Economy Changed Fan Culture

These occurrences are no longer just random instances of fans taking rivalries too far. The foundation of this toxic environment was built over the last ten years as cricket's social media economy underwent a massive shift.

Digital platforms transitioned from simple spaces for fan interaction into highly valuable commercial assets. At a time when traditional TV advertising revenue began to decline, a cricket player's digital following started heavily dictating their brand value and endorsement opportunities. A single viral hashtag could suddenly open the door to multi-crore endorsement contracts.

Sports Management Firms and Social Media Growth

A senior BCCI official who understands the inner workings of this system shed light on how corporate entities entered the picture:

“And here entered a very important component the sports management firms that handled players’ image and commercials,” a senior BCCI official familiar with the system explained.

“The managers would comb through profiles of social media aggregators with decent following. They would be engaged to improve a player’s social media traction.”

As online fan clubs rapidly grew, platform algorithms began favoring extreme outrage over balanced perspectives, prioritizing blind loyalty over genuine appreciation for the sport.

When Artificial Amplification Turns Dangerous

What started out as seemingly innocent fan interactions quickly evolved into something much more hazardous. Managers, agencies, and digital operators recognized that artificial amplification could cut both ways: it could lift one athlete up while actively destroying the reputation of another.

Gradually, automated bots turned into digital armies, competing fan bases shifted into aggressive online mobs, and artificial trends began directing public opinion.

Families Becoming Collateral Damage

The vitriol quickly expanded beyond the athletes themselves, with families frequently becoming collateral damage. Wives, sisters, and even children have been targeted in an online culture where anonymity completely wipes away personal accountability and hostility is treated as a form of currency.

Both Jessica Head and Shrestha Iyer represent the newest targets of a system that spent years rewarding polarization without considering the deep personal toll it takes on individuals.

Cricket Faces the Consequences of Digital Toxicity

Ironically, the very cricket industry that previously praised high engagement metrics is now deeply concerned by the dangerous environment those statistics helped build.

As cricket's presence on digital platforms continues to grow, these recent events serve as a stark reminder of how coordinated toxicity, faceless accounts, and financial motives are steadily overtaking basic human decency in sports fandom.