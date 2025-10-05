Advertisement
SHIKHAR DHAWAN MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE

Inside Shikhar Dhawan’s Spiritual Visit To Mahakaleshwar Temple For Bhasma Aarti

 Shikhar sat in the Nandi Hall section of the temple during the aarti.

|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 06:54 PM IST|Source: ANI
Inside Shikhar Dhawan’s Spiritual Visit To Mahakaleshwar Temple For Bhasma AartiCredits - Twitter

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan participated in the Bhasma Aarti ceremony at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. His attendance drew attention among devotees.

 In early morning hours, Dhawan arrived at the temple wearing Bhagva Vastra as he joined other devotees in offering prayers and observing the symbolic ash-based ritual (bhasma aarti) inside the temple premises. The serene ambience, heavy with devotion, was captured in video clips that circulated online.

 While speaking to ANI, Dhawan said, "I felt very good, I enjoyed it a lot. The power that comes from Mahakal Aarti engrosses us. This is my second visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple. Baba Mahakaal's blessings are always necessary, and I hope they stay with the entire world."

 The Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar is renowned for being a spiritually potent ritual, performed in the pre-dawn hours. It holds deep significance for devotees, who regard it as a rare opportunity to witness the divine form of Lord Mahakal under solemn and mystical conditions.

 Shikhar sat in the Nandi Hall section of the temple during the aarti. After the ritual concluded, he continued with darshan and remained in a state of prayerful immersion.

 Dhawan's visit highlights how sports personalities frequently intersect with religious traditions, blending public life with private faith. For many devotees, seeing a well-known figure participate in such a sacred ritual reinforces the universal appeal of spiritual practices. 

