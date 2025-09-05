Inside The Spectacular Women’s World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Tickets, Performances - All You Need To Know

The stage is set, the excitement palpable, and the fans are ready to roar as the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 makes a spectacular return to India after 12 years. The much-anticipated tournament, beginning on September 30 in Guwahati, promises not only world-class cricket but also a fan-centric celebration of women’s sport. Leading the charge at the grand opening ceremony is India’s music icon Shreya Ghoshal, whose performance is expected to set the tone for a month-long cricketing festival.

Shreya Ghoshal Headlines Opening Ceremony

Shreya Ghoshal, renowned as one of Bollywood’s premier playback singers, will ignite the Women’s World Cup 2025 opening ceremony with a vibrant live performance. The event will take place just before India’s opening clash against Sri Lanka and will feature thematic visuals, on-ground activations, and a show designed to capture the spirit, energy, and unity of women’s cricket on the global stage.

Adding to the excitement, Ghoshal has also lent her voice to the tournament’s official anthem, “Bring It Home”, which celebrates the power, determination, and spirit of women cricketers worldwide. Fans can expect a performance that fuses music, visuals, and cricketing passion, making it a truly memorable spectacle.

Record-Low Ticket Prices Make the World Cup Accessible

In a historic move aimed at boosting fan engagement, tickets for all league matches in India will start at just Rs 100 (approx. USD 1.14). According to the ICC, this is the lowest ticket price ever for any global ICC event. The initiative is designed to ensure packed stadiums and electric atmospheres, giving fans a chance to witness top-tier women’s cricket live without breaking the bank.

To make the ticketing process smoother and more exciting, Google Pay is offering exclusive pre-sale access for fans in the first phase, covering all round-robin league matches. General ticket sales for the second phase will commence on September 9, with fans encouraged to register early to secure their seats. This fan-first approach reflects the growing stature and global appeal of women’s cricket, making the tournament more inclusive and accessible than ever.

India Hosts World Cup After 12 Years

The 2025 edition marks the return of the Women’s World Cup to India after a 12-year hiatus, with eight teams competing for the sport’s most prestigious trophy. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to a month-long extravaganza filled with competitive matches, emerging talents, and unforgettable moments that will further elevate the profile of women’s cricket globally.

The combination of affordable tickets, a star-studded opening ceremony, and high-stakes cricket ensures that this World Cup will be remembered not just for the on-field action but also for its fan-centric approach. With Shreya Ghoshal’s electrifying performance and the first-ever low-cost ticket initiative, the ICC is sending a clear message: women’s cricket is here to stay, and every fan should be part of the celebration.

A Celebration of Cricket, Culture, and Unity

Beyond the boundary ropes, the opening ceremony in Guwahati promises to be a spectacle of culture, music, and celebration. The ICC has ensured that fans attending the matches will not only witness top-level cricket but also experience a festival that honors the growth, talent, and achievements of women in the sport.

As the countdown to September 30 begins, anticipation is building across India and the cricketing world. From Shreya Ghoshal’s live performance to the thrilling matches that follow, the Women’s World Cup 2025 is poised to redefine the fan experience and showcase the unstoppable rise of women’s cricket.

Get ready to witness history in Guwahati, cheer for your favorite teams, and be part of a movement that celebrates women’s cricket like never before. Tickets at Rs 100 mean there’s no excuse to miss out!