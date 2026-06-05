Inside Virat Kohli's 311 games ODI career: Has he ever missed a complete series because of an injury?

The Indian cricket team has suffered a major setback as their premier batsman, Virat Kohli, has been officially ruled out of the upcoming three match home One Day International series against Afghanistan, which is scheduled to commence on June 13. A hamstring injury will prevent the batting icon from participating in the entirety of the series. Because he is globally celebrated for his exceptional fitness regimes and incredible physical resilience, the veteran player rarely faces limitations due to bodily setbacks. Consequently, his forced withdrawal from this entire assignment stands as a highly atypical and noteworthy event.

A Hamstring Strain Sidelined Virat Kohli from the Afghanistan ODIs

To put this period of absence into perspective, looking back at historical records highlights an incredible validation of his career longevity. From the moment he debuted on the international stage back in 2008, there has been no documented case of Kohli missing a complete bilateral series or a significant tournament for the national team solely because of a physical ailment. Across nearly twenty years of intense, high stakes cricket, his precise management of physical workloads and elite level conditioning have enabled him to completely avoid the prolonged injury absences that have regularly disrupted the careers of his peers.

Has Virat Kohli Ever Missed a Complete Series Because of an Injury?

Before encountering this current hamstring problem, the prominent batsman had not missed a single fixture due to fitness issues for more than a year. His previous minor health disruption took place in February 2025 right before the ICC Champions Trophy during an ODI series facing England. At that time, the captain Rohit Sharma disclosed during the toss in Vidarbha that Kohli was excluded from the starting eleven because of a slight knee issue. Demonstrating his ability to recover rapidly, the elite batsman returned to the field only a couple of days later in Cuttack, and he subsequently hammered a decisive 52 in Ahmedabad to guide India to a comprehensive 3 0 series victory.

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The forthcoming matches against Afghanistan represent a completely unique scenario in contemporary cricket history, marking the first occasion across his eighteen year international career that Kohli will sit out an entire ODI series because of a bodily injury. Historically, any absences from his 50 over career record were exclusively due to health precautions or personal decisions. For example, the sole occasion he pulled out of a significant competition due to physical exhaustion was the 2018 Asia Cup held in the UAE, where he chose to step away to address extreme tiredness.

Other periods of absence during his career stemmed from intentional rotation and rest strategies implemented by the national selectors. In the year 2022, Kohli was given a break for four back to back ODI series, which featured overseas visits to the West Indies and Zimbabwe, alongside home series facing South Africa and New Zealand that were organized very close to the T20 World Cup. In a similar fashion, he bypassed white ball trips to Zimbabwe in 2015 and 2016, and he did not participate in the home matches against Sri Lanka in December 2017 in order to marry the Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Furthermore, there were occasions when overlapping schedules or less critical series influenced his absence. In June 2014, Kohli was among a cohort of senior cricketers who withdrew from a short tour of Bangladesh to properly manage their physical workloads. Subsequently, in 2021, he missed a white ball away series against Sri Lanka because he was leading India's primary Test lineup for an important, concurrent series taking place in England.

Supporters who are anxious to witness the 37 year old return to action in national colors will need to remain patient for a while longer, given that his most recent international outing occurred back in January during the home ODI matches against New Zealand. Following his absence from the Afghanistan matches to rehabilitate his hamstring, the legendary run chaser is projected to achieve peak fitness ahead of India's prestigious upcoming tour of England.