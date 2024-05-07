Indian men's cricket team will don a new jersey at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. BCCI launched the jersey on May 6 which has a dash of saffron on the shoulders while most of the jersey reveals the colour blue. Adidas, BCCI's apparel partner, has designed the jersey. On their official Instagram account, BCCI's official kit sponsor Adidas shared a video featuring captain Rohit Sharma, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav while Team India also reposted the video on their social media handle.

"One jersey. One Nation. Presenting the new Team India T20 jersey," the caption of the video read. India's tri-colour will be represented in form of a stripe on the collar of the jersey, which has impressed most of the fans. At the same time, there are fans who are not liking the colour combination of blue and saffron. Some memes have also come out since the launch of the new jersey.

Take a look below for some meme reactions:

This could be the worst jersey of Indian Cricket team ever. pic.twitter.com/RQBzaON7iv— Y_ (@ysweety011) May 6, 2024

Oh wow, that's quite the comparison! _ Jokes aside, and to be honest, this is the worst jersey ever created for the Indian cricket team.#T20WorldCup #Jersey #BCCI pic.twitter.com/eLuzizpChw— Muhammad Musadiq __ (@mmusadik20) May 6, 2024

that indian cricket team's jersey legit looks like some dahihandi govinda pathak shirt May 6, 2024

Team India's Jersey for T20 world Cup 2024 is inspired by Jethalal __ pic.twitter.com/S1Mfj6QRuL— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 6, 2024

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-player squad with a couple of surprise exclusions. Opener Shubman Gill and star batter Rinku Singh did not find a spot in the main squad.

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson along with Shivam Dube, on the back of strong performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), punched the ticket for the marquee event which will begin in June. The event is being held in USA and the West Indies. India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan