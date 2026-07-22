/Instant Ban for bowlers! BCCI enforces brutal new match suspension rule ahead of 2026–27 season

Through a series of newly announced measures, the BCCI has executed a substantial overhaul of its official rules prior to the 2026–27 domestic schedule. Under these updated guidelines, any bowler determined to have purposely delivered a front-foot illegal ball or a ball that fails to land on the pitch faces complete ejection for the rest of that match.
Under the previous framework, a player engaging in such deliberate infractions was merely barred from bowling throughout that specific innings. Following the latest suggestions issued by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the administrative body has adopted this revised policy and distributed the updated rulebook to every regional cricket association in advance of the 2026–27 domestic circuit.
"Bowler suspended for deliberate front foot no ball cannot bowl in the whole match. but the change to the playing conditions (41.8), will be decided by the on-field umpires," the BCCI said.
Key Operational and On-Field Revisions
Concluding the Day's Play
A critical rule revision affects how a playing day concludes. Under the updated regulations, the day's final over must be bowled to completion even if a dismissal occurs within those six balls. Under previous protocols, taking a wicket during that concluding over immediately triggered the end of play for the day. Following the MCC's guidance, the BCCI integrated this change after evaluating that the former system deprived teams of the opportunity to send a fresh batter to the middle late in the evening.
Declarations and Match Forfeitures
Another prominent update targets team declarations and forfeitures during the fourth and final innings. Per clause 15.2, side captains are no longer permitted to declare their final batting effort. Adopted following MCC advice, this modification aims to stop teams from orchestrating pre-arranged or artificial match outcomes, which both governing entities felt undermined the intrinsic spirit of cricket.
Coaching Staff Access
Head coaches are now granted permission to step onto the playing field during scheduled drinks intervals in domestic fifty-over matches, mirroring a parallel regulation under evaluation by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for international fixtures.
Wicketkeeping Guidelines
The altered framework provides welcomed flexibility for wicketkeepers. Per rule 27.3, keepers only need to ensure their gloves remain positioned behind the stumps at the precise point of the ball's release. Under the former protocol, keepers were required to keep their equipment behind the stumps from the moment the bowler began their approach run.
Regional governing bodies have begun briefing match officials and referees on these updated protocols prior to the 2026–27 domestic calendar, which officially starts next month with the opening fixtures of the Duleep Trophy.
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