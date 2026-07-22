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Instant Ban for bowlers! BCCI enforces brutal new match suspension rule ahead of 2026–27 season

Prior to launching the 2026–27 season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has enacted major updates to its domestic tournament rules, incorporating game-long bans for intentional illegal deliveries alongside a variety of other fresh modifications.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
Instant Ban for bowlers! BCCI enforces brutal new match suspension rule ahead of 2026–27 season
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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