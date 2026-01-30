'Integrity Of Sport Should Be Important...': Former England Captain Breaks Silence on Bangladesh T20 World Cup Boycott

Former England captain and veteran opener Mark Butcher has publicly supported the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decisive action to remove Bangladesh from the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The move came after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send their team to India, citing security concerns. In their place, the ICC has officially integrated Scotland into the tournament lineup.

Setting a New Standard

Speaking on the Wisden podcast, Butcher argued that the ICC's firm stance should serve as a permanent template for how governing bodies handle teams that refuse to visit host nations. He believes that the integrity of the tournament must outweigh the preferences of individual member boards.

“The ICC had a choice to make at that point, do they do what actually should happen from now on in? This is a precedent that I think is worth following, that when a team, whether it’s through their government or it’s off their own bat, have security concerns or whatever concerns about visiting a country for a tournament, then basically they should be scrapped and the next cab off the rank qualifies and you go ahead without them. That I think is the precedent,” Butcher stated.

The India and Champions Trophy Parallel

Butcher also addressed the unavoidable comparison to the Champions Trophy situation, where the Indian government refused to allow the national team to travel to Pakistan. In that instance, the tournament was "re:jigged" to a hybrid model, allowing India to play their matches, including the final, in Dubai.

Butcher noted the inconsistency in how these situations are resolved, acknowledging India’s unique financial influence while calling for a more uniform application of rules.

“There have been a lot of preceding events: not to this particular farrago: that have parallels,” Butcher remarked. “Obviously, the India Champions Trophy issue with Pakistan and how that ended up being resolved with India playing matches in Dubai, including the final. We’ve had tournaments, kind of re:jigged and re:arranged to accommodate one team or another throughout the history of the game of cricket, but perhaps not quite in the way that we’ve seen in recent times.”

He further added: “I think the India example for the Champions Trophy, everyone could see that coming, that was so obvious that you could see it from space that that was going to be the position. I’m certainly not being naive in thinking that everyone else stands in the same position in India does because they don’t. That’s visible from space. However, the integrity of the sport should still be more important than where most of the money comes from.”

The Root of the Conflict

The standoff between the BCB and the BCCI reportedly intensified after the Indian board requested that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster. Following this development, Bangladesh alleged security risks for their players in India, leading to the eventual boycott and their subsequent replacement by Scotland for the World Cup beginning February 7.