Internal War, Hitlerism On Peak: Ex-Pakistan Captain Under Fire For Attacking Mohsin Naqvi & PCB

Pakistan’s cybercrime authorities have opened an investigation into former captain Rashid Latif following his public criticism of the Pakistan Cricket Board and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi over the constant changes in the national team’s leadership. According to a PTI report shared on Wednesday, NCCIA spokesperson Najeebullah Hasan confirmed that Latif has already recorded his statement in two separate inquiries held in Islamabad and Lahore.

"Former wicket keeper Rashid Latif has recorded his statement in two inquiries against him in Islamabad and Lahore," NCCIA spokesperson Najeebullah Hasan said in a statement on Wednesday. He explained that the inquiry began after PCB senior legal manager Syed Ali Naqvi filed a formal complaint, prompting the agency to initiate the investigation immediately.

Latif Criticises PCB

Latif had criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board on social media for its frequent captaincy changes. On X, he wrote: "Shaheen Shah Afridi named ODI captain. Divide and rule policy is a political strategy to gain and maintain power by creating and exploiting divisions within a population, such as religious, ethnic, cricket teams or class differences."

He also expressed frustration over Pakistan’s inability to establish stable leadership, saying that Pakistan is the "only country that cannot even produce a decent captain." Latif has been outspoken on a number of cricket matters lately. During the Asia Cup 2025, he told TimesofIndia.com about the growing intensity of India Pakistan matches, stating, "There is a lot of tension between India and Pakistan, and now it has reached the ground as well."

He further commented that off field developments were adding to the discomfort during the tournament, remarking, "Don't know what is happening."

Talks About wide gap between India Pakistan

Latif also spoke about the widening cricketing gap between the two teams. "In T20, anything can happen But if we look in hindsight, India is a strong team," he said, highlighting the strength of India’s domestic structure and the IPL. He added, "There is a gulf of difference between IPL and PSL."

Meanwhile, in a separate issue, another application has been submitted against former captain Wasim Akram for allegedly promoting a betting application. The NCCIA has not yet issued him a notice.