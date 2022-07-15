Chennai Super Kings opening batsman Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal have been blessed with a baby daughter. The couple shares a photo and the name of the newborn on social media. They have named her Trinity Thea Uthappa. Robin took to his Instagram and shared a photo featuring himself along with the baby girl, son and wife. "With hearts that are full we'd love to introduce our newest angel in our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We're so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother," Uthappa wrote in the caption along with heart emojis

Four-time IPL champions CSK re-signed Uthappa after his successful stint in the IPL 2021 season where MS Dhoni-led CSK won the trophy. The right-hand batsman is a regular in the cash-rich league however it has been more than eight years since he played his last international match.

