Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA: CSK batsman Robin Uthappa blessed with a baby girl

Four-time IPL champions CSK re-signed Uthappa after his successful stint in the IPL 2021 season where MS Dhoni-led CSK won the trophy.

Written By  Akash Kharade|Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings opening batsman Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal have been blessed with a baby daughter. The couple shares a photo and the name of the newborn on social media. They have named her Trinity Thea Uthappa. Robin took to his Instagram and shared a photo featuring himself along with the baby girl, son and wife. "With hearts that are full we'd love to introduce our newest angel in our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We're so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother," Uthappa wrote in the caption along with heart emojis

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After helping Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their IPL crown in 2021, Robin Uthappa was re-signed by the franchise ahead of the 2022 season. Uthappa last appeared in an international match in a T20 against Zimbabwe in Harare back in 2015.

