 ‘Invaluable..’: Abishek Porel Lauds Delhi Capitals Newly Made Captain Axar Patel

Abhishek Porel, a batsman who also plays as a wicketkeeper, participated in the IPL seasons of 2023 and 2024 with the Delhi Capitals. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the 2025 IPL season. Speaking to ANI, Abhishek Porel discussed Axar Patel as their new captain this season. Abhishek Porel said he is personally pleased about Axar Patel's selection as captain. He said we used to talk last year when he was the vice-captain, and former DC captain Rishabh Pant also used to take his advice on the field.

He highlighted the experience Axar is carrying forward from the Champions Trophy to the IPL. "I'm personally thrilled as he was vice-captain last year. We used to talk, and Rishabh also discussed things with him on how to do things. The experience Axar is carrying forward from winning the Champions Trophy to the IPL will be invaluable," Abhishek Porel told ANI.

Abhishek Porel felt thankful to DC management for showing faith in him and promoting him to bat up the order. Batting in the top order, he has scored 327 runs. He believes that this was the reason for his retention this year. "I'm very thankful to DC and the management for the faith they showed in me for promoting me to bat up the order, and I believe that has been the main reason for my retention," he said.

Porel expressed his excitement for this season. Although it is a new season, the team is the same, so he is very comfortable and excited.

"I'm very excited about this year. It is a new season, but the team is the same. I am very comfortable and very excited. Practice season is also going well for the tournament," he said. Porel also told ANI about the skills he wants to learn from senior players like KL Rahul, Faf Du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs; he said he wants to learn consistency at the top level and different skills. As KL Rahul has been added to the squad this season, Porel also talked about his batting position and asked if he is okay with playing as a specialised batsman only. He said I am comfortable and ready to bat at any position my team demands me to bat on.



"I would like to learn from the senior players how to be consistent in international format, and I will learn different skills from them as time passes. I am always comfortable batting at any position where the team wants me to bat. I want to perform for my team," he added. Delhi Capitals are prepared to start their campaign on Monday, March 24, against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam