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IOC, ICC unveil qualification pathway for cricket's historic return at LA28 Olympics

Six nations will compete in each of the Men’s and Women’s T20 competitions in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, with Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania all guaranteed representation.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 05:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
IOC, ICC unveil qualification pathway for cricket's historic return at LA28 Olympics
Image Credit: Pic credit: ICC

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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