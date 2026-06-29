The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday confirmed the qualification pathway for cricket’s historic return to the Olympic Games at LA28, including the introduction of the first-ever ICC Olympics Qualifier. Six nations will compete in each of the Men’s and Women’s T20 competitions in Los Angeles, with Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania all guaranteed representation.
Five qualification places in each event will be decided through a combination of existing ICC events and ICC T20I rankings, according to the existing approved and published FTP structure. The sixth and final places in both the Men’s and Women’s competitions will be determined through the new ICC Olympics Qualifier, which will take place in 2027.
The ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has confirmed the first participants for LA28, with Australia, Great Britain (via England), India and South Africa qualifying as the highest-placed teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania.
For the Men's competition, five of the six nations will be decided through ICC Men's T20I rankings, with the highest-ranked eligible teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania on 31 December 2026 progressing to LA28, provided they are in the top-15 of the rankings.
As the host nation, the USA are eligible to qualify for the Men's and Women's events, subject to being in the top 15 of the relevant ICC T20I rankings at the 31 December 2026 cut-off.
On the women's side, should the USA women's team not meet that criteria, a fifth automatic qualification spot will be awarded to the highest-placed non-qualified nation in the ICC T20I rankings from any continent as of 1 March 2027.
If the USA men's team do not meet that criteria, the fifth automatic qualification spot will be allocated to the next-highest-ranked nation from any continent that has not already qualified by 31 December 2026.
As a composite ICC member representing multiple Caribbean nations and not recognised as an IOC National Olympic Committee (NOC), the West Indies are ineligible to participate in the Olympic Games or to obtain a quota place.
However, if their men’s and women’s teams are among the eight highest-ranked teams not yet qualified by 31 December 2026, the ICC will host a dedicated Caribbean Qualifier event to determine which NOC will represent the region at the ICC Olympics Qualifier.
The sixth and final place for both Men's and Women's competition will be decided at the first ICC Olympics Qualifier 2027, which will feature eight nations in both Men's and Women's fields. Information on the date and host nation is to be confirmed at a later date.
Seven teams in each ICC Olympics Qualifier will be the next highest-ranked teams on the relevant ICC T20I rankings, excluding those that have already qualified for the LA28 Olympic Games.
"Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games is a landmark moment for our sport and a powerful opportunity to showcase the very best of cricket to the world," said ICC Chairman Jay Shah in a statement.
"The confirmation of this qualification pathway is an important step towards Los Angeles 2028 and gives Members across the world a clear and exciting route to the Olympic stage.
The Olympic Games represent the pinnacle of multi-event sport, and cricket’s inclusion at LA28 will inspire players and fans in every region. This is an historic moment, and one of great opportunity for our Members, as we continue to grow the game and take it to new audiences around the world," he added.
The six teams in the Olympic competition will be divided into groups of three. Each team will play each other once before playing two further matches against teams in the opposite group who did not finish in the same position.
The final top two will contest for gold and silver medals, with the third and fourth nations competing for bronze. Nations to qualify for the Games will be able to pick from a squad of 15 players.
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