'IPL 13 mera hoga re', declares Virat Kohli in a promotional video--Watch

RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31.

Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

With just a few weeks left to the commencement of 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has declared that his side will win this year's lucrative Twenty20 tournament.

The 31-year-old has made the claim in a new commercial of the 13th edition of the IPL. 

In a video shared by the IPL official Twitter handle, a man could be seen mistakenly playing a video wherein another man is saying '13 Kya Hoga Kohliya'.

Subsequently, Kohli appears in a video donning a newsboy cap and long coat. He then hilariously pulls the man seeing the video towards himself before stating, “Vivo IPL 13 mera hoga re.”

Take a look at the video: 

Notably, RCB are one of the three teams--the other being Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals--to have never clinched an IPL title. The Bangalore-base franchise had made a last-place finish during the 2017 and 2019 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament while their last appearance in the final came in 2016.

RCB, who have got a revamped look as they had recently launched their new logo and jersey, will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31.

The 2020 IPL is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. 

The full RCB squad is as follows:

Virat Kohli (captain), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Joshua Philippe , Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad , Isuru Udana.

 

 

