/IPL 2009 FEMA case explained: Why SAFEMA Tribunal quashed Rs10.65 crore penalty on Lalit Modi & relieved BCCI

The IPL 2009 FEMA case is a prominent enforcement action under India's Foreign Exchange Management Act involving the Board of Control for Cricket in India and its former officials, particularly Lalit Modi. The case originated from financial transactions made to host the second season of the IPL in South Africa.
Background of the Case
The 2009 IPL season was relocated from India to South Africa due to security concerns linked to the country's general elections. This shift required the BCCI to handle substantial foreign exchange remittances, which later came under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate.Tribunal's Major ReliefOn July 16, 2026, the Appellate Tribunal under SAFEMA delivered a significant judgment granting relief to the BCCI and its office-bearers.
The tribunal either quashed or reduced penalties imposed by the Enforcement Directorate on key figures including N Srinivasan, MP Pandove, and Lalit Modi. At the time of the events, Srinivasan served as BCCI secretary, Pandove as treasurer, and Modi as vice-president and IPL chairman.
Biggest Relief for Lalit Modi
The ruling provided the most substantial relief to Lalit Modi. The tribunal described him as the chief architect behind the organization and conduct of IPL-2 in South Africa. It noted, “It is an admitted position that the very concept of the Indian Premier League was the brainchild of the Appellant.”The judgment further stated, “The penalty has been imposed even on Shri Lalit Kumar Modi in ignorance of his position and even suspension. He was not in-charge of the affairs and otherwise he has been framed in the case without any material showing his responsibility. The penalty imposed on Shri Lalit Kumar Modi is wholly erroneous and thus interfered.”
Modi's Reaction
Modi welcomed the verdict and issued a detailed statement. He said, “The Tribunal has rejected the central premise on which the Enforcement Directorate’s case against me had been built. It held that the principal foreign remittances relating to the staging of IPL 2009 in South Africa were current account transactions, not capital account transactions, thereby overturning the foundation of the earlier findings.”He added, “The Tribunal also found that I was neither responsible for BCCI’s statutory FEMA compliance nor vested with the financial authority alleged by the Enforcement Directorate, and it has set aside the penalties imposed on me in the principal proceedings. This marks the conclusion of what has been the single most significant legal matter arising from the 2009 South Africa IPL. For over sixteen years I have consistently maintained one simple position: I acted in good faith, in the best interests of Indian cricket and the IPL, and committed no personal wrongdoing.”Modi also reflected on the relocation, stating, “The decision to move the tournament to South Africa in 2009 was taken under extraordinary circumstances when India’s general elections made it impossible to host the tournament at home. The successful staging of that season ensured that the IPL survived and ultimately became one of the world’s most valuable sporting properties.”
Core Allegations and Penalties
The case centered on the remittance of foreign exchange outside India without alleged prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The main charge involved the transfer of USD 49,862,799.42 (equivalent to INR 243,45,30,781) to a person resident outside India. Officials faced charges under Section 42(1) and (2) of the FEMA Act of 1999. The BCCI contended that any lapse resulted from ignorance of regulatory requirements rather than mala fide intent.Following adjudication, the Enforcement Directorate passed an order on May 31, 2018. Modi was penalized INR 10.65 crore across six show-cause notices, leading to six separate appeals.
Outcome for Other Officials
The tribunal reduced penalties in certain cases. It lowered Srinivasan’s penalty from INR 1 crore to INR 10 lakh and Pandove’s from INR 50 lakh to INR 5 lakh in one matter, while also reducing the BCCI’s penalty from INR 4 crore to INR 1 crore. In another proceeding, it upheld INR 50 lakh penalties each on Srinivasan and Pandove, noting they were responsible for the BCCI’s affairs.This decision brings closure to a legal battle that lasted over 16 years and underscores the regulatory challenges in organizing large-scale international sports events.
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