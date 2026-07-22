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IPL 2009 FEMA case explained: Why SAFEMA Tribunal quashed Rs10.65 crore penalty on Lalit Modi & relieved BCCI

The IPL 2009 FEMA case is a prominent enforcement action under India's Foreign Exchange Management Act involving the Board of Control for Cricket in India and its former officials, particularly Lalit Modi
 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
IPL 2009 FEMA case explained: Why SAFEMA Tribunal quashed Rs10.65 crore penalty on Lalit Modi & relieved BCCI
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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