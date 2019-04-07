IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Delhi: Latest Updates

Virat Kohli-led side will look to snap their winless streak in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Delhi at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates:

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Team Bangalore, led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, will look to end their winless streak and turn the tables for themselves in the ongoing 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they square off with Shreyas Iyer's Delhi at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

While Bangalore slumped to five straight defeats and are yet to add a victory to their tally, Delhi will head into the clash on the back of two wins and three losses from five matches they have played so far.

Bangalore slumped to their fifth consecutive loss after Kolkata's Andre Russell collected 29 runs in the penultimate over to help the visitors clinch a five-wicket win with five balls to spare.

The defeat came despite AB de Villiers and skipper Kohli notching up good scores of 63 and 84, respectively.

Kohli's side, which are now languishing down to the bottom of the IPL standings, will now have to win almost all of their remaining matches if they want to keep alive their hopes of clinching the title.

Delhi, on the other hand, are also struggling after losing their previous two matches against Hyderabad and Punjab.

While young captain Shreyas Iyer will look to prove his captaincy, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw will be keen to make the most of poor bowling of Bangalore.

The two teams are as follows:

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.