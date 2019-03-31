IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Hyderabad: Latest Updates

After slumping to a second consecutive defeat in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore will look to bounce back when they face Hyderabad in their third clash on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Lineups:

Hyderabad: David Warner, Johnny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Prayas Ray Barman, Yuzvendra Chahal

# Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Hyderabad.

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Coming on the back of their five-wicket win over Rajasthan, Hyderabad will look to capitalise on the same when they square off with struggling Virat Kohli-led Bangalore in their third clash of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Former Australian vice-captain David Warner, who is on his road to redemption after serving a one-year suspension for his role in massive ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March last year, will look to continue his good in the tournament so far.

Warner smashed a quick-fire 53-ball 85 run in Hyderabad's opening match against Kolkata, before he came up with a blistering knock of 69 runs off just 37 balls to help his side chase down a mammoth target of 199 runs against Rajasthan for their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow (45 off 28) and Vijay Shankar (35 off 15) too came up with good batting performances during Hyderabad's second clash of the IPL.

Hyderabad would once again rely on their strong batting line-up, while Bangalore--who are yet to clinch a victory in the tournament so far-- will be keen to turn the things around for themselves.

The Virat Kohli-led team slumped to a seven-wicket defeat in the opening match against MS Dhoni's Chennai before they handed a seven-run win to Mumbai for their second consecutive defeat of the

season.

However, Bangalore's defeat at the hands of Mumbai was marred by controversy after last delivery of the match bowled by Malinga turned out to be a 'no-ball', which was not awarded to the losing team by ICC Elite Panel Umpire S Ravi.

The two squads are as follows:

Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.