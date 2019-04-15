IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Mumbai: Latest Updates

After sealing their maiden win of the 2019 IPL, Bangalore will look to continue their momentum when they take on Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium on Monday

Here are the latest updates:

# Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel have walked down the crease to begin Bangalore's innings. Jason Behrendorff to open the attack for Mumbai.

# While Bangalore are going with an unchanged squad, Mumbai have brought Lasith Malinga as a replacement for injured Alzarri Joseph.

# Lineups:

Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff

# Mumbai win the toss and opt to bowl first against Bangalore!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Coming on the back of their maiden win in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli-led side will look to capitalise on the same and maintain their winning momentum when they lock horns with Team Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Skipper Kohli (67) and AB de Villiers (59) not only pulled back blistering half-centuries but also shared a crucial stand of 85 runs for the second wicket to help Bangalore chase down the respectable target of 174 runs with four balls to spare to clinch an eight-wicket win over Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab.

Heading into the clash against Mumbai, Bangalore will once again heavily rely on Kohli and de Villiers.

As far as bowling attack is concerned, India's Yuzvendra Chahal is the biggest asset for Bangalore as he is currently the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2019 IPL with 11 wickets.

Meanwhile, the return of experienced South African pacer Dale Steyn is also a major boost for the Virat Kohli-led side.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are coming into the clash on the back of their four-wicket defeat at the hands of Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan.

While Bangalore continue to remain at the bottom of the IPL standings despite their maiden win, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai are placed at the fourth spot with four wins from seven games they have played so far.

Going into the match, Mumbai will look to get back to winning ways with a victory over Bangalore.

The two teams are as follows:

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee and Dale Steyn.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.