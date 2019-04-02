IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Rajasthan: How the action unfolded

Jos Buttler struck a half-century as Rajasthan beat Bangalore by seven wickets to clinch their maiden win in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first, Parthiv Patel scored a 67-run knock before Marcus Stoinis (unbeaten at 31) and Moeen Ali (18 not out) helped Bangalore post a competitive total of 158/4. Shreyas Gopal was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan as he bagged three wickets, including that of Virat Kohli (23)

In reply, Buttler pulled back a 43-ball 59 while Steve Smith (38) and Rahul Tripathi (34) also made significant contributions to help Rajasthan cross the mark with a ball to spare.

Here are the highlights:

# Rajasthan beat Bangalore by 7 wickets! Rajasthan 164/3 (19.5 overs)

# Wicket! Smith (38) was caught by Umesh Yadav at long-on off Siraj's final delivery of the 19th over. Royals need five off the final over. Rajasthan 154/3 (19 overs)

# Tripathi firmly struck the first delivery from Mohammad Siraj over cover for four runs before Smith ended the over in a perfect way by hitting the ball over cow corner for a maximum. Rajasthan now require 18 runs from as many balls. Rajasthan 141/2 (17 overs)

# Four runs off the last over. Rajasthan require 34 runs from 24 balls. Rajasthan 125/2 (16 overs)

# Rahul Tripathi is the new batsman in!

# Rajasthan 121/2 (15 overs)

# Wicket! Chahal strikes yet again to remove Buttler (59). The England batsman sliced a full delivery just outside off into the air, only to see Marcus Stoinis make no mistake to take a simple catch towards long-off. Rajasthan 104/2 (13 overs)

# Buttler continued to remain strong at the crease as he brought up a half-century off just 38 balls. He achieved the feat by hammering a straight drive through bowler Moeen Ali for four runs. It was the England batsman's fourth straight fifty at this ground and eighth 50+ score in the IPL. Rajasthan 101/1 (12 overs)

# Buttler (46) is slowly approaching towards his half-century while Smith is batting at 5 as the duo looks to help Rajasthan cross the mark, with 79 more runs required from 60 balls remaining. Rajasthan 80/1 (10 overs)

# Steve Smith is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! As and when the Rajasthan openers were looking solid at the crease, Rahane was caught leg before wicket by Yuzvendra Chahal in the fourth delivery of the eighth over. Rajasthan 61/1 (8 overs)

# Buttler (31) and Rahane (22) continued to remain strong at the crease as they reduced the gap to 100 runs. The Bangalore bowlers, on the other hand, desperately need a breakthrough if they want to make a comeback into the game. Rajasthan 59/0 (7 overs)

# Navdeep Saini bowled an expensive fourth over of 12 runs before Mohammed Siraj bowled a good fifth over, conceding just one run to Rajasthan. Rahane (12) and Buttler (28) are looking settled at the crease as they have managed to guide the hosts past 50 runs. Rajasthan 46/0 (5 overs)

# Rajasthan 33/0 (3 overs)

# An expensive first over from Yadav as he has conceded eight runs to Rajasthan. While Rahane got off the mark by guiding the first delivery down to third man for one run, Buttler opened his account by punching the third delivery past the left hand of the diving extra-cover fielder for four runs. Rajasthan 8/0 (1 over)

# Rahane and Jos Buttler to begin Rajasthan's chase. Umesh Yadav begins the proceedings for Bangalore.

# Innings Break!

# Rajasthan need 159 runs to win!

# Bangalore 158/4 (20 overs)

# Moeen Ali is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Jofra Archer strikes for Rajasthan to bring a sudden halt to Patel's incredible efforts. Archer delivered a slower ball, full outside off and Parthiv (67) went for the slog, only to see Rahane take a simple catch at long-on. Bangalore 132/4 (18 overs)

# Parthiv Patel (52) continued to remain solid at the crease as he not only brought up a half-century off just 29 balls but also guided Bangalore past 100 runs. The Indian batsman is looking for good support from Marcus Stoinis (14), who began his innings positively. Bangalore 107/3 (15 overs)

# Bangalore 92/3 (13 overs)

# Marcus Stoinis comes to bat for Bangalore!

# Wicket! Hetmyer went onto the backfoot to defend a googly from Gopal, but the ball went past his outside edge as Buttler took a sharp catch. The Bangalore batsman went back to pavilion after scoring just one run. Bangalore 74/3 (11 overs)

# Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Big blow for Bangalore as they have lost two big wickets in the span of two overs. AB de Villiers punched the third delivery of the ninth over firmly back to the bowler to depart for 13. Bangalore 71/2 (8.3 overs)

# AB de Villiers comes to bat at No 3!!

# Wicket! Shreyas Gopal was called into the attack and he delivered in his very first over by removing the big wicket of skipper Kohli (23). As and when Kohli and Parthiv were looking settled at the crease, Gopal bowled out the Bangalore skipper with a googly to give a much-needed breakthrough to Rajasthan. Bangalore 55/1 (7 overs)

# Kohli (21) and Parthiv (19) are looking settled at the crease and they have managed to add 23 runs, 20 of them coming from boundaries. Bangalore 43/0 (5 overs)

# 10 runs off the last two overs for Bangalore, including a boundary to Kohli. The Indian skipper (16) began strongly for Bangalore and is looking for good support from his opening partner Parthiv (two) at the other end. Bangalore 20/0 (3 overs)

# Gowtham bowled an expensive first over as he conceded 10 runs to Bangalore, including a boundary. While Kohli got off the mark by guiding the ball away through midwicket for two runs, Patel opened his account by clipping the third delivery to the right of short fine leg for a single. Bangalore 10/0 (1 over)

# Parthiv Patel and skipper Virat Kohli have walked down the crease to begin Bangalore's innings. Krishnappa Gowtham to starts the proceedings for Rajasthan.

# Lineups:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Dhawal Kulkarni

Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

# Rajasthan win the toss, opt to bowl first against Bangalore!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Team Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan will look to break their winless streak in the ongoing 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they face each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Bangalore and Rajasthan are the only two sides among the eight teams participating who are yet to taste a victory in the IPL this season and the upcoming clash between the two sides will provide an opportunity to one of them to revive their campaigns.

The Kohli-led side kicked off their campaign in the Indian T20 League with a seven-wicket defeat to MS Dhoni's Chennai in the high-octane opener before they slumped to a narrow six-run defeat against Mumbai.

However, Bangalore's most humiliating loss of the season so far came during their last clash when they were bundled out cheaply for 113 runs to hand a crushing 118-run win to Hyderabad.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, were in good position in all the three matches they have played so far, but they failed to capitalise when it mattered the most and slumped to defeats against Punjab, Hyderabad and Chennai, respectively.

Currently, Rahane's side are placed at the seventh spot in the IPL standings, one position ahead of Bangalore in terms of net run rate.

The two squads are as follows:

Rajasthan: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi

Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.