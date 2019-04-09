IPL 2019, Chennai vs Kolkata: Latest Updates

Defending champions Chennai won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata in a battle of in-form sides at the 2019 Indian Premier League clash at Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday.

Here are the latest updates:

# The two teams are going with unchanged squads.

# Lineups:

Chennai: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Kolkata: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (capt & wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna

# Chennai win the toss and elect to bowl first against Kolkata!

Defending champions Chennai will face a tough challenge when they take on in-form Kolkata in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Both MS Dhoni-led side and Dinesh Karthik's team have been at the top of their form in the ongoing season so far, having clinched four out of five games they have played.

Though both the teams have equal points (eight apiece) in the IPL standings, Kolkata are placed at the numero-uno spot because of a better run rate.

Heading into the clash, Chennai will be keen to clinch a victory in order to climb to the top of the point table, while Kolkata will be looking to retain their spot.

The hosts will go into the clash on the back of their 22-run win over Ravichandran Ashwin-led Team Punjab in a clash where they successfully defended a modest total of 160 runs.

Kolkata, on the other hand, first restricted Rajasthan to a lowly score of 139 for three before chasing down the target inside 14 overs to seal a crushing eight-wicket win.

Now, the focus will be on how Chennai would stop hard-hitting Jamaican Andre Russell, who has been in the top of his form with the bat.

MS Dhoni's side, meanwhile, have brought in swashbuckling South African batsman Faf du Plessis in place of the injured Dwayne Bravo.

The two teams are as follows:

Chennai: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & WK), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, K C Cariappa, Yarra Prithviraj.