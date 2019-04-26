IPL 2019, Day 34 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard

Rajasthan emerged victorious by three wickets in an away clash against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

The home side posted a total of 175 runs for the loss of six wickets after being sent in to bat first by Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith.

Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik was the leading run-scorer for the franchise, scoring a 50-ball 97 in an innings comprising of seven boundaries and nine sixes.

Karthik's knock helped the side recover after being reduced to 42/3 in nearly 9 overs at one stage. Windies batsman Andre Russell also had a rare off day on the field, perishing for just 14 runs from 14 deliveries.

Fast bowler Varun Aaron was the pick of the bowlers for Team Rajasthan, picking two wickets while conceding 20 runs in his bowling spell.

Rajasthan openers Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson ensured a steady start to the chase, scoring fifty runs in five overs.

However, Kolkata spinners Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine made their presence felt at this stage, accounting for the duo as well as the key wickets of Steve Smith and Ben Stokes.

Despite these setbacks, youngster Riyan Parag nearly led his side to victory with a knock of 47 runs off 31 deliveries, in an innings comprising of five boundaries and two sixes.

Rajasthan finished on a winning note despite his dismissal in the 19th over, following a late cameo from Jofra Archer who scored 27 runs from 12 deliveries.

Team Chennai take on Mumbai in the 44th match of IPL 2019 on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Let us take a look at how the eight teams are placed in the standings ahead of the clash:

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.091 Delhi 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.181 Mumbai 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357 Hyderabad 10 5 5 0 0 10 +0.654 Punjab 11 5 6 o 0 10 -0.117 Kolkata 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.050 Rajasthan 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.390 Bangalore 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.683

Orange Cap:

Australian opener David Warner is the leading run-scorer so far in IPL 2019, having accumulated 574 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.05 and an average of 71.75.

English cricketer Jonny Bairstow continues to feature on the second spot in the run-scoring charts, with 445 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 157.24 and average of 55.62.

Windies veteran Chris Gayle and fellow Punjab opener KL Rahul are placed on the third and fourth spot respectively with 444 and 441 runs.

South African batsman AB de Villiers rounds off the top-five list with 414 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 158.01 and average of 59.14.

Purple Cap:

Proteas fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada who is representing Delhi in IPL 2019, currently leads the list of the highest wicket-takers with 23 wickets in 11 matches.

Chennai spinner Imran Tahir trails his fellow country-man by seven wickets, having accumulated 16 wickets in 11 matches.

Pace-bowler Deepak Chahar and Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are placed on the third and fourth position with 14 wickets in 11 matches.

Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami is the fifth highest wicket-taker in the list with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.11 and average of 28.64.

Rajasthan spinner Shreyas Gopal who accounted for the dismissal of Nitish Rana on Thursday is placed on the sixth spot with 13 wickets in 11 matches.