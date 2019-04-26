IPL 2019, Day 35 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard

Mumbai defeated Chennai by 46 runs in the 44th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday.

Chennai skipper Suresh Raina won the toss and opted to field.

Murali Vijay and Dhruv Shorey were included as replacements for regular skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who were sidelined due to ill-health. Mitchell Santner further replaced Faf du Plessis in the matchday lineup for Chennai.

Mumbai, on the other hand, included debutant Anukul Roy and Windies cricketer Evin Lewis as replacements for Mayank Markande and Ben Cutting.

The visitors got off to a strong start in the powerplay overs, scoring 45 runs with Proteas opener Quinton de Kock the sole dismissal. However, they failed to sustain the momentum in the remaining overs with none of the batsmen barring skipper Rohit Sharma 67 (48) making their presence felt.

Mumbai posted a total of 155 runs for the loss of four wickets, following a disciplined performance by the Chennai bowling attack led by spinner Mitchell Santner, who conceded just 13 runs while picking two wickets.

Chennai, however, got off to a poor start with opener Shane Watson dismissed in the first over. They further kept losing wickets at regular intervals as skipper Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayadu and Kedar Jadhav departed cheaply.

Opener Murali Vijay was the leading run scorer for the home franchise scoring a 35-ball 38. Chennai were bowled out for 109 runs in 17.4 overs but remain at the top of the table despite the defeat.

Team Rajasthan battle it out against Hyderabad in the 45th match of IPL 2019 on Saturday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Let us take a look at how the eight teams are placed in the standings ahead of the clash:

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai 12 8 4 0 0 16 -0.113 Mumbai 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.537 Delhi 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.181 Hyderabad 10 5 5 0 0 10 +0.654 Punjab 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.117 Kolkata 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.050 Rajasthan 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.390 Bangalore 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.683

Orange Cap:

Australian opener David Warner's position at the top of the table remains unaffected, with the Hyderabad cricketer back in action on Saturday.

Warner has scored 574 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.05 and an average of 71.75.

English cricketer Jonny Bairstow, who represented Hyderabad in IPL 2019 before leaving for international duty with England, features on the second spot.

Bairstow has scored 445 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 157.24 and an average of 55.62.

Windies cricketer Chris Gayle is placed on the third spot in the run-scoring chart, having scored 444 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 162.04 and average of 49.33.

Punjab opener KL Rahul and Proteas batsman Ab de Villiers are placed on the fourth and fifth spot in the race for the orange cap, having scored 441 and 414 runs in 11 and 10 matches respectively.

Purple Cap:

Proteas fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the list of the highest wicket-takers with 23 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 14.65.

Chennai spinner Imran Tahir who accounted for the dismissal of Krunal Pandya while conceding 37 runs on Friday, has now picked 17 wickets in 12 matches.

Tahir who is placed on the second spot on the list is trailed by fellow Chennai cricketer Deepak Chahar who has accounted for 15 wickets in 12 matches.

Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami round off the top-five list with 14 wickets apiece in 11 matches.

Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah who picked two wickets while conceding 10 runs against Chennai on Saturday, is now placed on the seven position with 12 wickets in 11 matches.