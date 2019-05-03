IPL 2019, Day 41 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard

Team Mumbai emerged victorious via super-over against Hyderabad in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Thursday.

Mumbai posted a total of 162 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat.

Opener Quinton De Kock was the leading run-scorer for Mumbai remaining unbeaten through the innings with a 58-ball 69. The Proteas batsman who scored six boundaries and two sixes helped the side post a competitive total despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

Pace-bowler Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad, accounting for three wickets while conceding 42 runs. Spinners Muhammad Nabi and Rashid Khan made their presence felt as well conceding just 45 runs in a combined eight-over spell.

Hyderabad openers Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill registered an aggressive start to the chase, scoring nearly forty runs in the opening four overs.

However, they were soon dismissed with skipper Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar walking back to the pavilion without making much of an impact.

Manish Pandey kept the side in the hunt with a 47-ball 71, scoring a six off the final delivery resulting in the second super over of IPL 2019.

Hyderabad were bowled out for eight runs after being sent in to bat first.

Manish Pandey was dismissed off the first delivery of the over following a run-out. Bumrah who bowled the super over dismissed Nabi off the fourth delivery following a six from the previous ball.

Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened the innings alongside Kieron Pollard with Rashid Khan bowling the super over for Hyderabad.

Pandya scored a six off the first delivery, as Mumbai chased down the target of nine runs with three balls to spare, resulting in qualification for the playoffs.

Team Punjab take on Kolkata in the 52nd match of IPL 2019 at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Friday in a vital clash.

Let us take a look at how the eight teams are placed in the standings ahead of the clash:

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai 13 9 4 0 0 18 +0.209 Mumbai 13 8 5 0 0 16 +0.321 Delhi 13 8 5 0 0 16 -0.096 Hyderabad 13 6 7 0 0 12 +0.653 Rajasthan 13 5 7 0 1 11 -0.321 Kolkata 12 5 7 0 0 10 +0.100 Punjab 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.296 Bangalore 13 4 8 0 1 9 -0.694

Orange Cap:

Australian opener David Warner continues to remain on top of the run-scoring chart in IPL 2019. Warner has scored 692 runs in twelve innings at a strike rate of 143.86 and average of 69.20, having represented Hyderabad in IPL 2019.

Punjab opener KL Rahul and Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell are placed on the second and third spot in the list with 520 and 486 runs respectively.

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan is the fourth batsmen in the run-scoring chart with 470 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 137.42 and average of 39.16.

Mumbai opener Quinton de Kock is the new addition on the fifth spot in the list following his knock against Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Proteas opener has scored 462 runs in thirteen innings at a strike rate of 133.52 and average of 38.50.

Purple Cap:

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2019 with 25 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.82 and average of 14.72.

Spinners Imran Tahir and Shreyas Gopal are placed second and third in the list with 21 and 18 wickets in 13 matches respectively.

Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Chennai pacer Deepak Chahar round off the top-five list with 17 and 16 wickets respectively.