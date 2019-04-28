IPL 2019, Delhi vs Bangalore: Latest Updates

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi won the toss and opted to bat first in their 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Bangalore at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in the national capital on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Delhi 88/1 (10 overs)

# 15 runs off the last two overs. Dhawan (36*) continues to stand strong at the crease while Shreyas Iyer (19 off 14 balls) has also made a positive start to his innings. The Bangalore bowlers, on the other hand, need to break this partnership in order to avoid Delhi post a big total. Delhi 74/1 (8 overs)

# Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack!

# Delhi 59/1 (6 overs)

# Navdeep Saini comes into the attack!

# Skipper Shreyas Iyer comes to bat in!

# WICKET! Umesh Yadav was brought into the attack and he managed to give the much-needed breakthrough to Bangalore by removing Shaw for 18. Yadav bowled a good length delivery as Shaw tried to make a cut, only to end up edging it straight to Patel behind the wicket. Delhi 41/1 (4 overs)

# Expensive last two overs from Bangalore. While Washington was smashed by Shaw for two back-to-back boundaries in his 10-run second over, Chahal conceded 15 runs to Delhi, including two fours and a maximum. Delhi 30/0 (3 overs)

# Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack!

# Five runs off the very first over. Shaw opened his account by turning the second delivery off the back foot to the sweeper at deep square for a single, Dhawan got off the mark by slicing the fourth delivery over cover point for four runs. Delhi 5/0 (1 over)

# Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Raj have walked down the crease to begin Delhi's innings. Umesh Yadav to open the attack for Bangalore.

# Bangalore have made three changes in their Playing XI. Moeen Ali, Tim Southee and Akshdeep Singh are out, while Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Singh are all in. Delhi, on the other hand, have made just one change. Sandeep Lamichhane has been roped in place of Chris Morris out.

# Lineups:

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wj), Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

# Delhi win the toss, opt to bat first against Bangalore!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi will look to seal their spot in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time in last seven years when they lock horns with Virat Kohli-led Bangalore at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi, who are currently standing at the third spot in the IPL standings with seven wins from 11 games, will head into the clash on the back of a six-wicket win over Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Iyer's side will now look to continue their winning momentum against Bangalore, knowing that a victory would ensure Delhi reach the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for a play-off berth.

Bangalore, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a three-match winning run against Kolkata, table-toppers Chennai and Punjab.

Despite the victories, the Virat Kohli-led side continue to languish at the bottom of the table with a total of four wins from 11 games.

Though Delhi's performance at home has been woeful, the hosts will look to take inspiration from their five-wicket win over Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on April 20.

Meanwhile, the likes of AB de Villiers, Kohli, Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis will be keen to capitalise on Delhi's inconsistent record at home.

The two squads are as follows:

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)