IPL 2019, Delhi vs Mumbai: Latest Updates

Team Mumbai, led by Rohit Sharma, will look to maintain their winning run against Delhi in the 34th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# 7 runs off the second over as Rohit Sharma smashes the opening boundary of the innings following a half-volley from the Proteas bowler. Mumbai 12/0 (2 overs)

# Kagiso Rabada to share the new ball!

# Five runs off the first over as Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma get off the mark. Mumbai 5/0 (1 over)

# Ishant Sharma to bowl the opening over!

# Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have also reached the crease!

# The Delhi players have walked down to the field with the clash set to begin in a few minutes!

# Delhi (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

# Mumbai (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

# Ben Cutting and Jayant Yadav replaces Jason Behendroff and Ishan Kishan!

# Delhi are fielding an unchanged side while Mumbai have opted to make two changes in the lineup!

# Mumbai win toss, opt to bat!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

Rishabh Pant will be in focus after his fiercely-debated World Cup exclusion when a buoyant Delhi aim to replicate its stellar away form at home against Mumbai in an Indian Premier League match on Thursday.

The South African pace combination of Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris have delivered for the team. Even in the previous game against Hyderabad, the two pacers shared seven wickets to fashion an unlikely win for Delhi who successfully defended 155 by bowling out the hosts for 116.

West Indies pacer Keemo Paul too has come to the party in the last two games by picking up five wickets. The batting unit, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, is also hitting its strides with Dhawan back among the runs following a few quiet games.

Mumbai are also getting better with each game and look a more potent outfit with the return of Lasith Malinga. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is also firing on all cylinders.

Squads:

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

